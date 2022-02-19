IND vs SL series: Rohit Sharma appointed Test captain; Bumrah to be vice-captain

Rohit Sharma appointed Test captain for the upcoming Sri Lanka series; Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara dropped from the Test series against Sri Lanka.

Indian opening batter Rohit Sharma was on Saturday appointed Test captain for the upcoming Sri Lanka series, slated to begin from February 24. Sharma takes over after Virat Kohli quit the captaincy following the away series in South Africa.

Addressing the media, BCCI Chief Selector Chetan Sharma confirmed that pacer Jasprit Bumrah would be India's T20 and Test vice-captain for the upcoming Sri Lanka series.

Meanwhile, Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane have been dropped from India's squad for the two-Test series, with the BCCI saying both batters had been informed about the decision and had been told to score runs in the Ranji Trophy.

Along with Pujara and Rahane, pacer Ishant Sharma and Wriddhiman Saha have also been dropped and were also requested to play the ongoing Ranji Trophy to get back among the runs and wickets.

After giving Virat Kohli a bio-bubble break ahead of the 3rd T20I against West Indies, the Board also confirmed the veteran batter had been rested for the upcoming series against Sri Lanka, along with wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant and all-rounder Shardul Thakur.

The series also marks the return of all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who had missed the second home Test against New Zealand as well as the entire South Africa series and the ongoing home series against West Indies due to injury.

As for Ravichandran Ashwin, who is undergoing rehab at the NCA in Bengaluru, Chetan Sharma said the veteran spinner has been selected subject to fitness, adding that he would be "assessed by the team management and looked after by the medical team before Mohali Test".

India squad for Tests:

Rohit Sharma (C), Mayank Agarwal, Priyank Panchal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant (wk), KS Bharath (wk), Ravchandran Ashwin (subject to fitness), Ravindra Jadeja, Jayant Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah (vc), Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Saurav Kumar.

India squad for T20Is:

Rohit Sharma (C), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Suryakuamr Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Jasprit Bumrah (vc), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Sanju Samson, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan.