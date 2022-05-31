You will be astonished to know how much Rohit Sharma's Maldives vacation villa costs

Rohit Sharma is currently vacationing in the Maldives with his family. Meanwhile, you will be astonished to know how much his luxurious villa costs.

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma did not have the best in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. Leading record five-time former champion Mumbai Indians (MI) was a horror show, as his side finished at the bottom of the table, winning just four of its 14 matches and losing the remaining ten. Also, he did not have a great outing with the bat either, collecting just 268 runs in 14 innings at a skimpy average of 19.14 and a strike rate of 120.17, with a top score of 48. Nonetheless, he has decided to leave the horror show behind and look ahead. While leading Team India will be his priority next, he has decided to rejuvenate himself by vacationing in the Maldives with his family, i.e. wife Ritika Sajdesh and daughter Samaira Sharma.

Rohit has shared a few of his Maldives vacation pictures on his Instagram handle. He also happens to be staying at a luxurious villa.

However, have you ever wondered how much his villa cost? It will blow your mind to know that his luxurious villa costs about ₹2.65 lakh per night.

The five-star resort on the Soneva Jani island is on the water itself, with a private swimming pool.

