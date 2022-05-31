Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    You will be astonished to know how much Rohit Sharma's Maldives vacation villa costs

    First Published May 31, 2022, 5:52 PM IST

    Rohit Sharma is currently vacationing in the Maldives with his family. Meanwhile, you will be astonished to know how much his luxurious villa costs.

    Image credit: Instagram

    Indian skipper Rohit Sharma did not have the best in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. Leading record five-time former champion Mumbai Indians (MI) was a horror show, as his side finished at the bottom of the table, winning just four of its 14 matches and losing the remaining ten. Also, he did not have a great outing with the bat either, collecting just 268 runs in 14 innings at a skimpy average of 19.14 and a strike rate of 120.17, with a top score of 48. Nonetheless, he has decided to leave the horror show behind and look ahead. While leading Team India will be his priority next, he has decided to rejuvenate himself by vacationing in the Maldives with his family, i.e. wife Ritika Sajdesh and daughter Samaira Sharma.

    Image credit: Instagram

    Rohit has shared a few of his Maldives vacation pictures on his Instagram handle. He also happens to be staying at a luxurious villa.

    FOLLOW ALL IPL 2022 UPDATES HERE

    Image credit: Instagram

    However, have you ever wondered how much his villa cost? It will blow your mind to know that his luxurious villa costs about ₹2.65 lakh per night.

    Image credit: Instagram

    The five-star resort on the Soneva Jani island is on the water itself, with a private swimming pool.

    Image credit: Instagram

    At the same time, its main bedroom happens to have a retractable roof, a perfect feature for sunbathing and stargazing. According to GQ India, the starting price at the villa is about ₹1.74 lakh per night.

