Image Credit : Getty

As the Indian cricket community is busy with the ongoing IPL, Karun Nair is making a statement with his impressive showing for India A in the first four-day match against England Lions at St Lawrence Ground in Canterbury.

After ending Day 1 with an unbeaten 186, Karun Nair completed his double century on Day 2, making a statement ahead of India’s Test series against England. Nair played a brilliant innings of 204 off 281 balls, including 26 fours and 1 six, to help India A post a first innings total of 557. After being added to the India squad for the upcoming five-match Test series, Karun Nair has proved to the selectors why he deserves a place in the squad.

