WTC Final qualification: How many wins India needs against Australia in 4-Test series?

WTC Points Table: India vs Australia Test Series: Let's analyze how many wins India needs in the 4-match Test series against Australia to qualify for the World Test Championship final.

Border Gavaskar Trophy 2024, India vs Australia

New Zealand's loss in the first Test against England has impacted the 2023-25 World Test Championship final race. This loss has eased the path for India, Australia, and South Africa.

India vs Australia Test Series, BGT 2024

Currently, India (61.11% win percentage) leads the World Test Championship points table, followed by South Africa (59.26%) and Australia (57.69%). New Zealand and Sri Lanka are in 4th and 5th place with 50% points each.

India vs Australia Test, Rohit Sharma

India slipped from first to second place in the WTC points table after losing the 3-match Test series against New Zealand. A win in the first Border Gavaskar Trophy Test propelled them back to the top.

India vs Australia Test, Test Cricket

With 4 Tests remaining against Australia, India can qualify for the final with 2 wins and a draw. South Africa needs 2 wins in 3, while Australia needs 4 wins in 6 (4 against India, 2 against Sri Lanka). Sri Lanka needs to win all 3 remaining matches to qualify.

Rohit Sharma, Border Gavaskar Trophy

India won the pink-ball practice match against the Prime Minister's XI by 6 wickets. The 2-day match was affected by rain, resulting in a 46-over game on Sunday.

WTC Points Table, 2023-2025

Prime Minister's XI scored 240 runs. Sam Konstas scored 107. India chased down the target in 46 overs. Shubman Gill scored 50, proving his fitness.

World Test Championship Points Table

India reached the target of 241 in 42.5 overs with 4 wickets down. As it was a practice match, India batted the full 46 overs, finishing at 257/5. The win was declared by 6 wickets based on wickets lost at the target.

Latest Videos