WTC Final qualification: How many wins India needs against Australia in 4-Test series?

WTC Points Table: India vs Australia Test Series: Let's analyze how many wins India needs in the 4-match Test series against Australia to qualify for the World Test Championship final.

article_image1
Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Dec 3, 2024, 2:53 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 3, 2024, 2:53 PM IST

Border Gavaskar Trophy 2024, India vs Australia

New Zealand's loss in the first Test against England has impacted the 2023-25 World Test Championship final race. This loss has eased the path for India, Australia, and South Africa.

article_image2

India vs Australia Test Series, BGT 2024

Currently, India (61.11% win percentage) leads the World Test Championship points table, followed by South Africa (59.26%) and Australia (57.69%). New Zealand and Sri Lanka are in 4th and 5th place with 50% points each.

article_image3

India vs Australia Test, Rohit Sharma

India slipped from first to second place in the WTC points table after losing the 3-match Test series against New Zealand. A win in the first Border Gavaskar Trophy Test propelled them back to the top.

article_image4

India vs Australia Test, Test Cricket

With 4 Tests remaining against Australia, India can qualify for the final with 2 wins and a draw. South Africa needs 2 wins in 3, while Australia needs 4 wins in 6 (4 against India, 2 against Sri Lanka). Sri Lanka needs to win all 3 remaining matches to qualify.

article_image5

Rohit Sharma, Border Gavaskar Trophy

India won the pink-ball practice match against the Prime Minister's XI by 6 wickets. The 2-day match was affected by rain, resulting in a 46-over game on Sunday.

article_image6

WTC Points Table, 2023-2025

Prime Minister's XI scored 240 runs. Sam Konstas scored 107. India chased down the target in 46 overs. Shubman Gill scored 50, proving his fitness.

article_image7

World Test Championship Points Table

India reached the target of 241 in 42.5 overs with 4 wickets down. As it was a practice match, India batted the full 46 overs, finishing at 257/5. The win was declared by 6 wickets based on wickets lost at the target.

