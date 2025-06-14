Image Credit : Getty

The third day of the World Test Championship (WTC) Final 2025 between South Africa and Australia was defined by resilience and a stunning turnaround, as the Proteas clawed their way back to a commanding position at Lord’s.

Aiden Markram (102*) and Temba Bavuma (65*) steered South Africa to the brink of winning their maiden WTC title as the duo guided the first–time finalists to 213/2 in 56 overs and needed just 69 runs to chase down the 282-run target, ending Day 3 with momentum firmly in their favour and Australia searching for a breakthrough in a penultimate day of the title clash.

On that note, let’s take a look at 5 key takeaways from Day 3 of the Lord’s showdown.