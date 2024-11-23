IPL 2025 mega auction: Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Starc and more - 31 players to watch out for

Scheduled for November 24-25, the IPL 2025 mega auction, which will be held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, promises to be a spectacle filled with high stakes, intense bidding, and the potential for new records to be set.

The excitement surrounding the IPL 2025 mega auction is reaching a fever pitch as the cricketing world prepares for one of the most anticipated events of the year. Scheduled for November 24-25, this two-day extravaganza, which will be held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, promises to be a spectacle filled with high stakes, intense bidding, and the potential for new records to be set.

With the IPL 2025 season just around the corner, all eyes are on the 574-strong player pool comprising 366 Indian players and 208 international stars. A total of 204 player slots are up for grabs, including 70 spots reserved for overseas players. These 10 franchises will battle it out to assemble the perfect squad, with each team aiming to strike a balance between seasoned campaigners and emerging talents.

One of the most intriguing aspects of this year's auction is the number of high-profile players vying for attention. A staggering 81 players have registered themselves under the highest base price bracket of Rs 2 crore, indicating the intense competition for some of the biggest names in world cricket. The auction is set to witness several star players from India and abroad, with the potential for big-money bids that could break records. Here are 30 players to watch out for during the IPL 2025 mega auction:

1. Rishabh Pant (India): Base price - Rs 2 crore The Indian wicket-keeper batter is expected to be in high demand as multiple franchises look for leadership options. Pant offers a unique combination of skills—keeping, batting, and captaincy—along with significant brand value that can boost a franchise's financial appeal. Having previously captained Delhi Capitals, he has accumulated over 3,000 runs in 111 IPL matches at a strike rate close to 150. Given his all-round capabilities, it wouldn't be surprising if the 27-year-old sets a new auction record and commands the highest price ever.

2. KL Rahul (India): Base price - Rs 2 crore Another wicket-keeper batter considered a strong contender for captaincy, KL Rahul brings a wealth of runs and experience to the table. Like Pant, he also offers valuable brand appeal. After an alleged fallout with Lucknow Super Giants, Rahul returns to the auction for the first time since 2018, when he was picked by Punjab Kings (formerly KXIP) and consistently scored over 500 runs in each of the five seasons. He also had two successful seasons as captain and batter for Lucknow. The 32-year-old has amassed over 4,600 runs in 132 IPL matches. Given his proven track record, teams are expected to bid aggressively for his services ahead of the 2025 season.

3. Shreyas Iyer (India): Base price - Rs 2 crore With at least four teams in need of a captain, Shreyas Iyer could be a strong leadership candidate. Having led Kolkata Knight Riders to an IPL title in the previous season, it was a surprise he wasn't retained. A middle-order batter with the ability to take on spinners effortlessly, Iyer has scored 3,127 runs in 116 IPL matches. His experience and leadership credentials are likely to make him a sought-after player at the auction, with teams expected to bid generously for his services.

4. Mitchell Starc (Australia): Base price - Rs 2 crore The Australian pacer was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders for a record Rs 24.75 crore in the 2024 auction, making him the most expensive player ever purchased. Despite going for over 10 runs per over during the season and taking 17 wickets, he played a pivotal role in KKR's title win. He was the standout performer in both Qualifier 1 and the final, claiming early wickets that helped his team secure the championship. With 51 wickets in 41 IPL matches, the left-arm pacer is likely to attract significant bids again as franchises look for a top overseas fast bowler. Also read: IND vs AUS, Perth Test: 'You are coming too slow' - Yashasvi Jaiswal sledges Mitchell Starc; WATCH viral video

5. Mohammed Shami (India): Base price - Rs 2 crore The star Indian pacer is expected to be in high demand during the auction, especially given his stellar comeback to the game following a one-year injury hiatus. Known for his ability to be lethal with the new ball, he can put early pressure on the opposition's top order. In the 2023 season, he won the Purple Cap while playing for Gujarat Titans and was also the leading wicket-taker for India in the 2023 World Cup, before being sidelined for a year due to injury. Now making a strong comeback, he appears to be in excellent rhythm. With 127 wickets in 110 IPL matches, he remains one of the most sought-after bowlers in the tournament.

6. Jos Buttler (England): Base price - Rs 2 crore In this mega auction, wicket-keepers and leaders are expected to be in high demand, as many franchises are looking for at least one of them. Jos Buttler, the captain of England’s white-ball teams, is widely regarded as one of the best limited-overs batters of this era. He has scored seven IPL centuries while opening the batting and has accumulated over 3,600 runs in 107 matches at a strike rate of 147. At 34 years old, Buttler is likely to be a target for multiple teams, and his auction might spark a bidding war.

7. Glenn Maxwell (Australia): Base price - Rs 2 crore Another Australian set to attract attention is Glenn Maxwell, a dangerous batter capable of turning matches around on his own. His match-winning abilities were on full display during the 2023 World Cup when he blasted an unbeaten 201 against Afghanistan, rescuing Australia from a precarious 87/7. Maxwell is also a useful spinner, particularly effective in the powerplay. While his 2024 IPL season wasn’t his best, teams are likely to take a gamble on him, given his explosive potential. With a strike rate of over 155 in the IPL and more than 2,700 runs to his name, Maxwell remains a sought-after player.

8. Yuzvendra Chahal (India): Base price - Rs 2 crore Leg-spinners are a crucial weapon in T20 cricket, and there is a shortage of top-quality Indian leggies. Yuzvendra Chahal is among the best in the business, with the ability to win matches single-handedly on most days. He is the only bowler in IPL history to have taken over 200 wickets. Chahal was Royal Challengers Bangalore's top bowler from 2014 to 2021 before moving to Rajasthan Royals, where he claimed the Purple Cap in 2022. With his experience and knack for controlling the middle overs, Chahal is expected to attract high bids from teams looking for a match-winner who can turn games in their favor.

9. Jake Fraser-McGurk (Australia): Base price - Rs 2 crore The young Australian batter has been a force to reckon with at the top of the order. With a strike rate of 230 in the previous season, he is expected to be one of the most sought-after players at the auction. At just 22 years old, he has the ability to dominate the powerplay and, at times, finish games within the first six overs. His clean hitting can send the ball flying over the boundary on any ground, making him a major asset for any franchise.

10. Arshdeep Singh (India): Base price - Rs 2 crore Left-arm pacers are a rarity in Indian cricket, and Arshdeep Singh stands out as one of the best. Known for his ability to bowl effectively in all phases of an innings, he is highly sought after in the IPL. Having played T20I cricket for just two years, Singh is on the verge of becoming India's all-time highest wicket-taker in the format, needing just one more wicket to achieve this milestone. The 25-year-old has represented PBKS in 65 matches, taking 76 wickets, further cementing his reputation as a key bowler in the league. Also read: When is IPL 2025? IPL Mega Auction 2025: Full Schedule All you need to know

11. Faf du Plessis (South Africa): Base price - Rs 2 crore 12. Devdutt Padikkal (India): Base price - Rs 2 crore 13. Kagiso Rabada (South Africa): Base price - Rs 2 crore 14. Ravichandran Ashwin (India): Base price - Rs 2 crore 15. David Warner (Australia): Base price - Rs 2 crore 16. Devon Conway (New Zealand): Base price - Rs 2 crore 17. Quinton de Kock (South Africa): Base price - Rs 2 crore 18. Trent Boult (New Zealand): Base price - Rs 2 crore 19. Josh Hazelwood (Australia): Base price - Rs 2 crore 20. Wanindu Hasaranga (Sri Lanka): Base price - Rs 2 crore

21. Ishan Kishan (India): Base price - Rs 2 crore 22. Daryl Mitchell (New Zealand): Base price - Rs 2 crore 23. Harshal Patel (India): Base price - Rs 2 crore 24: Gerald Coetzee (South Africa): Base price - Rs 1.25 crore 25. Mohammed Siraj (India): Base price - Rs 2 crore 26. Lockie Ferguson (New Zealand): Base price - Rs 2 crore 27. Ventakesh Iyer (India): Base price - Rs 2 crore 28. Marcus Stoinis (Australia): Base price - Rs 2 crore 29. Phil Salt (England): Base price - Rs 2 crore 30. Deepak Chahar (India): Base price - Rs 2 crore 31. Mitchell Santner (New Zealand): Base price - Rs 2 crore

