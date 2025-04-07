user
Woman dies mid-air, IndiGo makes emergency landing in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

An IndiGo flight was diverted to Chikalthana Airport after the elderly passenger reportedly fell seriously ill mid-air. Upon landing, she was examined by medical personnel and declared dead.

Divya Danu
Divya Danu
Updated: Apr 7, 2025, 2:29 PM IST

An IndiGo flight from Mumbai to Varanasi was forced to make an emergency landing at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Airport on Monday after an 89-year-old woman passenger, identified as Sushila Devi, died onboard.

The flight was diverted to Chikalthana Airport after the elderly passenger reportedly fell seriously ill mid-air. Upon landing, she was examined by medical personnel and declared dead.

Airport authorities confirmed the incident and said necessary protocols were followed. IndiGo has expressed condolences to the bereaved family, while officials are in the process of completing formalities before the flight resumes.

Authorities added that the flight landed at the Chikalthana Airport due to a medical emergency around 10 pm. A medical team examined the elderly woman on landing, but she had already succumbed.

After the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation and City and Industrial Development Corporation police station did the necessary formalities, and the flight proceeded for its onward journey to Varanasi, the official told media persons.

 

