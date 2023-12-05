IPL: These are the cricketers who scored highest runs for RCB

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    In Bengaluru, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru team boasts an enormous fanbase not only within the city but across the globe. Despite their drought of 16 seasons without clinching the cup, RCB fans remain unwavering in their support. The enduring love for RCB stems from the presence of legendary batsmen who have graced the team. Let's take a look at the top run-scorers for the RCB team ahead of the 2024 IPL tour.

    1. Virat Kohli: 7,263 runs

    Virat Kohli, representing the Royal Challengers Bangalore team since the inaugural edition of IPL, has amassed 7,263 runs across 237 matches for RCB.

    2. AB de Villiers: 4,491 runs

    AB de Villiers, renowned as Mr. 360 and a formidable force for RCB, has notched up 4,491 runs in 156 IPL matches for Bengaluru, securing the second position.

    3. Chris Gayle: 3,163 runs

    The indomitable Chris Gayle, known as the Universal Boss, holds the third spot in this roster with 3,163 runs in 85 IPL matches for RCB.

    4. Glenn Maxwell: 1,214 runs

    The explosive Australian batsman, currently a vital asset for the RCB squad, has contributed 1,214 runs in the past three years.

    5. Faf du Plessis: 1,198 runs

    RCB skipper Faf du Plessis has accumulated 1,198 runs in the last two seasons, securing the fifth-highest run-scorer position on the list.

    6. Jacques Kallis: 1,132 runs

    Former South African cricketer Jacques Kallis holds the sixth-highest run-scoring position for Bengaluru with 1,132 runs in 42 matches for RCB.

    7. Rahul Dravid: 898 runs

    Rahul Dravid, known as 'The Wall' and the inaugural captain of the RCB team, has tallied 898 runs in 43 matches for RCB.

    8. Devadat Padikkal: 883 runs

    Local talent Devdutt Padikkal, hailing from Karnataka, has gathered 883 runs in 29 matches across three seasons for RCB, securing the eighth position on the list of highest run-scorers for the team.

    9. Parthiv Patel: 731 runs

    Wicketkeeper-batsman Parthiv Patel for RCB has accumulated 731 runs in 32 matches, securing the ninth position among batsmen who have scored the most runs for the Bengaluru-based team.

