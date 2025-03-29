Krisma's Suits: Steal Hearts This Eid Like Karisma Kapoor

Lifestyle
Even at 50, girls are crazy about Karisma Kapoor's style. She looks stunning in ethnic dresses. Here are some suit designs that you can recreate.
Karisma looks gorgeous in a pink sharara suit. The actress has paired a short silk suit with very loose pajamas. The look is completed with minimal makeup.
If you want to steal your husband's heart with your simplicity on Eid, then buy a red suit like Karisma. Beautiful zari work has been done on the sleeves.
Karisma has worn a straight suit with churidar pajamas, which has heavy sequence and silver zari work. You can try this for an elegant look on Eid.
Karisma Kapoor looks like an angel in an Anarkali satin suit. The full-sleeved suit has work on the top, while the bottom has a plain flare. Perfect for Eid.
If you want a perfect fusion of modern and traditional, then Karisma's red suit with skirt is a perfect combination. You can wear it on any special occasion.
This Anarkali suit of Karisma Kapoor is quite unique. The bottom is crushed while the top has boota work. The dupatta has golden zari work on it.
Chaitra Navratri 2025: Know Shubh Muhurat, Ghata Sthapana & Rituals
Office Looks: Style a Saree Like Tamannaah Bhatia
Baklava Sweet Recipe for Eid: A Melt-in-Your-Mouth Treat
Cotton to Linen: 8 fabrics to stay cool during summer