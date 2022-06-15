Sourav Ganguly on lucrative IPL Media Rights - 'It has never been just about money, but talent'
Following the massive IPL Media Rights auction, Senior BCCI officials Jay Shah and Saurav Ganguly gave their views on the vast deals while confirming BCCI's intent to launch a Women's IPL in 2023.
Image credit: PTI
Tuesday became a historic day for Indian cricket as the IPL became the world's second most valued sporting league in terms of per match value. BCCI President Sourav Ganguly saw the massive deal not for the money but the motivation it would provide to the young generations. BCCI secretary Jay Shah also saw things similarly. He said the most important thing about the Media Rights E-Auction was how this would improve Indian cricket on the grassroots level. Shah confirmed the BCCI's intention to start a Women's IPL in 2023.
Image credit: PTI
"The game has never been just about money. It is about talent. The IPL e-auction just showed how strong the game is in our country. The numbers should be the biggest motivation for all the young players to take their ability and Team India to the highest level," said Ganguly in a BCCI statement.
Image credit: Getty
In his statement, Jay Shah stated, "The whole idea is to balance cricket and commercial interests, as BCCI is committed to developing sports in the country through cricket. The money we generate through media rights will ultimately benefit grassroots cricket in India, which ultimately matters. The BCCI is also committed to launching the Women's IPL in 2023 apart from creating maximum opportunities for the growth of women's cricket in the country."
Image credit: IPL
A women's IPL would be a massive step in the right direction for the BCCI. There have been talks about the competition for a few years. After the introduction of the Women's Big Bash League in Australia and Women's Hundred in England, it was only a matter of time before a Women's IPL would be introduced, and it seems as though the breakthrough has finally come.