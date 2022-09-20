Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Smriti Mandhana attains career-best 2nd spot in T20I rankings, rises to 7th in ODIs

    First Published Sep 20, 2022, 4:54 PM IST

    The ICC T20I Rankings for women have been updated. Indian opener Smriti Mandhana has gained hugely in the same, as she has risen to her career-best ranking of second in the T20Is and seventh in the ODIs.

    Image credit: PTI

    On Tuesday, Star Indian opener Smriti Mandhana gained her career-best world number two ranking in the Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is). She also climbed to seventh place in the One-Day Internationals (ODIs) in the latest ICC Women's Player Rankings, thanks to her spectacular show in England. The left-hander aggregated 111 runs in the three-game T20Is in England, allowing her to jump a couple of places. Mandhana, formerly a top-ranked batter in the 50-over format, also bounced three niches to the seventh position, following her match-winning knock of 91 in the opening ODI in England.

    Image credit: PTI

    As for the other Indians, skipper Harmanpreet Kaur has jumped four places to the ninth spot in the ODIs, while all-rounder Deepti Sharma achieved a rank to reach the 32nd position. Also, wicketkeeper-batter Yastika Bhatia vaulted eight places to 37th, thanks to India's seven-wicket victory in Sussex on Saturday. Deepti also rose six classes to 12th on the bowlers' list.

    ALSO WATCH: IND VS AUS 2022-23, MOHALI T20I - VIRAT KOHLI PRACTICES BOWLING AS INDIANS WARM UP

    Image credit: PTI

    In the T20Is, Kaur acquired a standing up to 14th among batters, followed by new-ball bowler Renuka Singh, who rose three to tenth in the bowling department, while spinner Radha Yadav was up sour spots to 14th, as the three completed marked progress. All-rounders Sneha Rana and Pooja Vastrakar remain jointly poised at 41st.

    (With inputs from PTI)

