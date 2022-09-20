Smriti Mandhana attains career-best 2nd spot in T20I rankings, rises to 7th in ODIs
The ICC T20I Rankings for women have been updated. Indian opener Smriti Mandhana has gained hugely in the same, as she has risen to her career-best ranking of second in the T20Is and seventh in the ODIs.
On Tuesday, Star Indian opener Smriti Mandhana gained her career-best world number two ranking in the Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is). She also climbed to seventh place in the One-Day Internationals (ODIs) in the latest ICC Women's Player Rankings, thanks to her spectacular show in England. The left-hander aggregated 111 runs in the three-game T20Is in England, allowing her to jump a couple of places. Mandhana, formerly a top-ranked batter in the 50-over format, also bounced three niches to the seventh position, following her match-winning knock of 91 in the opening ODI in England.
As for the other Indians, skipper Harmanpreet Kaur has jumped four places to the ninth spot in the ODIs, while all-rounder Deepti Sharma achieved a rank to reach the 32nd position. Also, wicketkeeper-batter Yastika Bhatia vaulted eight places to 37th, thanks to India's seven-wicket victory in Sussex on Saturday. Deepti also rose six classes to 12th on the bowlers' list.
In the T20Is, Kaur acquired a standing up to 14th among batters, followed by new-ball bowler Renuka Singh, who rose three to tenth in the bowling department, while spinner Radha Yadav was up sour spots to 14th, as the three completed marked progress. All-rounders Sneha Rana and Pooja Vastrakar remain jointly poised at 41st.
(With inputs from PTI)