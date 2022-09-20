IND vs AUS 2022-23, Mohali T20I: Virat Kohli practices bowling as Indians warm up (WATCH)

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    India is all set to lock horns against Australia in the opening T20I on Tuesday. The Indians warmed up in Mohali on Monday, while Virat Kohli was seen practising batting and bowling. Watch it here.

    First Published Sep 20, 2022, 3:35 PM IST

    Team India will take on Australia in the opening Twenty20 International (T20I) at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on Tuesday. The Indians are coming off an unsatisfactory outing in the Asia Cup 2022, where it was ousted in the Super 4 stage. As a result, they would be determined to fare well in this series and brush themselves up to the fullest before departing for Australia to participate in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022. Ahead of this series, the Men in Blue have been warming up, as they did the same on Monday, while former Indian skipper and top-order batter Virat Kohli was in the spotlight.

    In the video shared by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on its social media handles, the team indulges in physical training under the watchful eyes of head coach Rahul Dravid. Among the batters practising in the nets are Suryakumar Yadav, Kohli, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant and others.

    As for the bowling, Jasprit Burmah was seen bowling short balls to Kohli, while Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Umesh Yadav, and interestingly, Kohli too was seen bowling. The team was also seen doing catching practice drills, where a player headed the ball in the air for the fielders to grab it using one arm.

    Also, the fielders indulged in catching practice near the boundary line, while Kohli had a candid moment with Dravid. In comparison, Pant was also seen having a chat with Dravid, while Chahar happened to explain something to Umesh. It is a three-match T20I series, followed by three One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and T20IS, each against South Africa, before flying to Down Under.

