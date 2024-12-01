Prithvi Shaw to Yash Dhull: U-19 world cup winners who went UNSOLD in IPL 2025 Auction

List of U19 World Cup Winners Unsold in IPL 2025 Auction: The IPL 2025 mega auction saw several Under-19 World Cup stars going unsold, a surprising turn of events.
 

article_image1
Author
Aishwarya Nair
First Published Dec 1, 2024, 4:21 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 1, 2024, 4:21 PM IST

The IPL 2025 auction saw unprecedented spending, with franchises making bold moves to sign top players, creating memorable moments. Rishabh Pant set a new record as the most expensive player in IPL history, securing a massive Rs 27 crore deal with Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). Punjab Kings (PBKS) also made waves by acquiring former Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Shreyas Iyer for Rs 26.75 crore, making him the highest-priced player at the time before Pant's deal shattered the record.
 

article_image2

Shivam Mavi Unsold in IPL 2025

Shivam Mavi, part of the 2018 U19 World Cup-winning Indian team, went unsold in the IPL 2025 Mega Auction.

article_image3

Alzarri Joseph Unsold in IPL 2025

Alzarri Joseph, a member of the 2016 U19 World Cup-winning West Indies team, went unsold in the IPL 2025 Mega Auction.

article_image4

Harvik Desai Unsold in IPL 2025

Harvik Desai, part of India's 2018 U19 World Cup-winning squad, was unsold in the IPL 2025 auction. In December 2017, he was selected for India's squad for the 2018 Under-19 Cricket World Cup, where he played a pivotal role by scoring the winning runs in the final of the tournament.

article_image5

Prithvi Shaw Unsold in IPL 2025

Prithvi Shaw, captain of India's 2018 U19 World Cup winning team, went unsold in the IPL 2025 auction.

article_image6

Yash Dhull Unsold in IPL 2025 Auction

Yash Dhull, captain of the 2022 U19 World Cup-winning Indian team, went unsold in the IPL 2025 Mega Auction.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

England smashes record for fastest 100-run chase in Tests against NZ; looks at other records broken vkp

England smashes record for fastest 100-run chase in Tests against NZ; looks at other records broken

PCB Naqvi all but confirms hybrid model for Champions Trophy, says will ensure a win-win for all (WATCH) snt

PCB chief Naqvi all but confirms hybrid model for Champions Trophy, says cricket should win (WATCH)

India vs PM XI: Rohit, Gill miss pink-ball game time as rain washes out Day 1; match now set for 50 overs snt

India vs PM XI: Rohit, Gill miss pink-ball game time as rain washes out Day 1; match now set for 50 overs

Champions Trophy 2025: PCB sticks to 'no hybrid model' stance, key ICC meeting adjourned till Saturday snt

Champions Trophy 2025: PCB sticks to 'no hybrid model' stance, key ICC meeting adjourned till Saturday

Indian team unlikely to go to Pakistan for Champions Trophy 2025, says MEA; cites security concerns WATCH snt

India unlikely go to Pakistan for Champions Trophy 2025, says MEA; cites security concerns (WATCH)

Recent Stories

Top 10 Boldest Web Series of 2024 to Watch Alone on OTT ATG

Top 10 Boldest Web Series of 2024 to Watch Alone on OTT

Nature toxins: 6 poisonous birds that may surprise you AJR

Nature's toxins: 6 poisonous birds that may surprise you

Tata sons accused of evading public listing; Conflict of interest alleged in RBI vkp

Tata sons accused of evading public listing; Conflict of interest alleged in RBI

Lakshmi Bhandar: Big Surprise! Allowance increased by Mamata Banerjee? Know here ATG

Lakshmi Bhandar: Big Surprise! Allowance increased by Mamata Banerjee? Know here

Want to know when you'll die? THIS AI app claims to predict it accurately; here's how it works AJR

Want to know when you'll die? THIS AI app claims to predict it accurately; here's how it works

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon