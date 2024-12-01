Prithvi Shaw to Yash Dhull: U-19 world cup winners who went UNSOLD in IPL 2025 Auction

List of U19 World Cup Winners Unsold in IPL 2025 Auction: The IPL 2025 mega auction saw several Under-19 World Cup stars going unsold, a surprising turn of events.



The IPL 2025 auction saw unprecedented spending, with franchises making bold moves to sign top players, creating memorable moments. Rishabh Pant set a new record as the most expensive player in IPL history, securing a massive Rs 27 crore deal with Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). Punjab Kings (PBKS) also made waves by acquiring former Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Shreyas Iyer for Rs 26.75 crore, making him the highest-priced player at the time before Pant's deal shattered the record.



Shivam Mavi Unsold in IPL 2025

Shivam Mavi, part of the 2018 U19 World Cup-winning Indian team, went unsold in the IPL 2025 Mega Auction.

Alzarri Joseph Unsold in IPL 2025

Alzarri Joseph, a member of the 2016 U19 World Cup-winning West Indies team, went unsold in the IPL 2025 Mega Auction.

Harvik Desai Unsold in IPL 2025

Harvik Desai, part of India's 2018 U19 World Cup-winning squad, was unsold in the IPL 2025 auction. In December 2017, he was selected for India's squad for the 2018 Under-19 Cricket World Cup, where he played a pivotal role by scoring the winning runs in the final of the tournament.

Prithvi Shaw Unsold in IPL 2025

Prithvi Shaw, captain of India's 2018 U19 World Cup winning team, went unsold in the IPL 2025 auction.

Yash Dhull Unsold in IPL 2025 Auction

Yash Dhull, captain of the 2022 U19 World Cup-winning Indian team, went unsold in the IPL 2025 Mega Auction.

