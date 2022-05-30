IPL 2022: 'Win the World Cup for India no matter what' - Hardik Pandya on future plans

Despite winning his fifth IPL title, including his first as an IPL Captain (in his first season for the Titans), Hardik Pandya's biggest goal remains unattained: Winning the World Cup for India.

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya has done an incredible job, leading new team Gujarat Titans (GT) to the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 title win in its debut season. Defeating former champion Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday during the IPL 2022 final, GT etched its name in the history books. Meanwhile, Pandya's thorough performance throughout the competition earned his place back in the Indian team, as he will now focus on his next achievement, which would be to help India win the World Cup in the coming months.

Talking about his aspirations for the Indian cricket team, Pandya said, "Absolutely to win the World Cup for India no matter what happens. I am going to give it everything I have. Always been the kind of guy to put the team first. For me, the goal will be simple: to make sure my team gets it the most."

FOLLOW ALL IPL 2022 UPDATES HERE

"Playing for India has always been a dream come true no matter how many games I have played. It has always been a pleasure for me to represent the country. The kind of love and support I have got is only from the Indian team's point of view. Long term, short term, I want to win the World Cup no matter what happens," added Pandya while speaking during the post-match press conference.

Pandya's performance and comments must be a welcome sight for the Indian cricket team ahead of an entire year. Later this year, it will see India play the Twentyt20 International (T20I) series in India, Ireland, England, and West Indies before the important ICC T20 World Cup in Australia. Pandya has been selected for India's home series against South Africa, including five T20s and will begin on June 9.

ALSO READ: IPL 2022: FASTEST DELIVERY TO MOST SIXES - RECORDS THE 15TH SEASON BROKE

Pandya is coming off his best IPL season, which saw him captain his side to a trophy in his first season as a captain. Along with being a great tactician, Pandya also led by example as he was the leading run-scorer for the Gujarat Titans, with 487 runs. He also became the first Indian to score 450 runs and take eight8 wickets in an IPL season.

Pandya took home the Man of the Match award in the IPL Final on Sunday, as he took three crucial wickets of Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, and Shimron Hetmeyer and scored 34 critical runs in the run-chase. Pandya will have a few opportunities to achieve his dream with the T20 World Cup in Australia this year and the ODI World Cup in India in 2023.