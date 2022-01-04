Legends League Cricket 2022: Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh to feature for India Maharaja

Legends League Cricket is a new concept comprising retired cricketing legends. The inaugural edition will be played in 2022. India Maharaja will consist of Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh and more.

Cricketing fans will witness a new tournament in the form of the Legends League Cricket (LLC). It will consist of retired cricketing legends, while the inaugural edition of the competition will be played this year at the Al Amerat Cricket Stadium in Oman from January 20. Meanwhile, the Indian team taking part will be India Maharaja.

As for the players taking part, retired legends in Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, and Harbhajan Singh have been confirmed for the event. Besides, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Badrinath, RP Singh, Pragyan Ojha, Naman Ojha, Manpreet Gony, Hemang Badani, Venugopal Rao, Munaf Patel, Sanjay Bangar, Nayan Mongia and Amit Bhandari will also be featuring for the side. It will be a three-team event, with the other two teams being the Asia Lions and the Rest of the World. ALSO READ: Ravi Shastri announces new venture post Team India head coach retirement

For Asia, the likes of Shoaib Akhtar, Shahid Afridi, Sanath Jayasuriya, Muttiah Muralitharan, Kamran Akmal, Chaminda Vaas, Romesh Kaluwitharana, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Azhar Mahmood, Upul Tharanga, Misbah-ul-Haq, Mohammed Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Mohammed Yousuf, Asghar Afghan and Umar Gul are to feature for. The name and the players for the Rest of the World team will be announced in due course.