Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2023: Ruturaj Gaikwad reveals key to CSK's success this season

    First Published May 24, 2023, 12:30 PM IST

    IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings has sailed into its 10th tournament final, while much of its performance credit goes to Ruturaj Gaikwad, who has been terrific with the bat. Meanwhile, he has revealed his key to success.

    article_image1

    Image credit: PTI

    Opening batter Ruturaj Gaikwad has attributed four-time former champion Chennai Super Kings (CSK) success in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) to its pre-season camp and praised the team management for making the players feel secure and clearly stating their roles. Four-time champions CSK put itself in line for a fifth IPL title triumph after it stormed into the final with a 15-run victory over holder Gujarat Titans (GT) in Qualifier 1 at the MA Chidambaram (Chepauk) Stadium on Tuesday.

    "The camp was very vital because a new surface was being laid over in Chennai. Everyone was not sure how the wicket is going to be or how the wicket is going to play. But sometimes when you play on flat tracks, you need not have to think much about your shots and not much about the opposition bowling. Sometimes batsmen play good shots and hats off to him. Even while you're batting, it's about getting into the zone," Gaikwad said at the post-match press conference.

    CATCH ALL IPL 2023 UPDATES HERE

    article_image2

    Image credit: PTI

    Gaikwad was making his assessment after CSK beat GT on a tricky Chepauk pitch to make their 10th IPL final. Several CSK players, including Gaikwad himself, had never played an IPL game in Chennai before this season. The camp had begun on March 3, with captain Dhoni, Ajinkya Rahane and Ambati Rayudu among the first batch of players to arrive in the city.

    article_image3

    Image credit: PTI

    "A lot of effort goes into our success. It started from last year when we didn't qualify for playoffs. The management got something to work on and there were things which we needed to improve and put an effort into, or add someone. This year, right from the first game, I think we were clinical and sure about who is going to play and who is not going to play and what will be our probable 12 or 13 or 15," Gaikwad said.

    ALSO WATCH: IPL 2023 - MS Dhoni breaks his silence over retirement after guiding CSK to 10th tournament final

    article_image4

    Image credit: PTI

    "I think right from the first game everyone knew about their roles. When the Sri Lankans came late -- Theekshana and Matheesha Pathirana -- I think they were up to the mark even from the first game. So, I think we were pretty much playing with the same team and just continued the momentum. And hats off to everyone -- the support staff and the management as well," added Gaikwad.

    article_image5

    Image credit: PTI

    In the match, CSK did well to reach 172 for 7 on a slow pitch after Hardik Pandya opted to bowl. Considering the conditions, it turned out to be much more than a competitive total as GT had a rare off day to end with 157 all out in 20 overs. Rashid Khan made the CSK fans nervous with a 16-ball 30 towards the end, but it was not enough for the Titans.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    PM Narendra Modi states India-Australia ties in T20 mode invites Albanese and fans for ICC ODI World Cup 2023 snt

    PM Modi states India-Australia ties in 'T20 mode'; invites Albanese and fans for ICC ODI World Cup 2023

    IPL 2023 Qualifier 1, Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni breaks his silence over retirement after guiding CSK to 10th tournament final (WATCH)-ayh

    IPL 2023: MS Dhoni breaks his silence over retirement after guiding CSK to 10th tournament final (WATCH)

    IPL 2023 playoff Qualifier 1 Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings Ruturaj Gaikwad splendid knock sees CSK to the final vs GT fans hopeful of title conquest-ayh

    IPL 2023, Qualifier 1: Gaikwad's splendid knock sees CSK to the final vs GT; fans hopeful of title conquest

    West Indies batter Devon Thomas suspended for alleged fixing in Lanka Premier League snt

    West Indies batter Devon Thomas suspended for alleged fixing in Lanka Premier League

    IPL 2023 Playoff Eliminator, LSG vs MI preview: Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants, location, venue, date, time, where to watch, live streaming-ayh

    IPL 2023 Eliminator, LSG vs MI: With Mumbai's batting finally clicking, Lucknow bowlers have task cut out

    Recent Stories

    Goa 74-year-old man digs well in water-starved Loliem, wins biodiversity award; check details AJR

    Goa: 74-year-old man digs well in water-starved Loliem, wins biodiversity award; check details

    Elon Musk not to give his kids control of his companies Here is what he said gcw

    Elon Musk not to give his kids the control of his companies?

    UPSC Results 2023: Wheelchair-bound Kerala girl Sherin Shahana secures 913th rank in Civil Services Examination anr

    UPSC Results 2023: Wheelchair-bound Kerala girl Sherin Shahana secures 913th rank in Civil Services Exam

    Pushpa 2: Much-awaited Allu Arjun starrer film to release on THIS date; know details vma

    Pushpa 2: Much-awaited Allu Arjun starrer film to release on THIS date; know details

    PM Narendra Modi states India-Australia ties in T20 mode invites Albanese and fans for ICC ODI World Cup 2023 snt

    PM Modi states India-Australia ties in 'T20 mode'; invites Albanese and fans for ICC ODI World Cup 2023

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon