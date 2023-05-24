IPL 2023: Ruturaj Gaikwad reveals key to CSK's success this season

IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings has sailed into its 10th tournament final, while much of its performance credit goes to Ruturaj Gaikwad, who has been terrific with the bat. Meanwhile, he has revealed his key to success.

Opening batter Ruturaj Gaikwad has attributed four-time former champion Chennai Super Kings (CSK) success in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) to its pre-season camp and praised the team management for making the players feel secure and clearly stating their roles. Four-time champions CSK put itself in line for a fifth IPL title triumph after it stormed into the final with a 15-run victory over holder Gujarat Titans (GT) in Qualifier 1 at the MA Chidambaram (Chepauk) Stadium on Tuesday. "The camp was very vital because a new surface was being laid over in Chennai. Everyone was not sure how the wicket is going to be or how the wicket is going to play. But sometimes when you play on flat tracks, you need not have to think much about your shots and not much about the opposition bowling. Sometimes batsmen play good shots and hats off to him. Even while you're batting, it's about getting into the zone," Gaikwad said at the post-match press conference. CATCH ALL IPL 2023 UPDATES HERE

Gaikwad was making his assessment after CSK beat GT on a tricky Chepauk pitch to make their 10th IPL final. Several CSK players, including Gaikwad himself, had never played an IPL game in Chennai before this season. The camp had begun on March 3, with captain Dhoni, Ajinkya Rahane and Ambati Rayudu among the first batch of players to arrive in the city.

"A lot of effort goes into our success. It started from last year when we didn't qualify for playoffs. The management got something to work on and there were things which we needed to improve and put an effort into, or add someone. This year, right from the first game, I think we were clinical and sure about who is going to play and who is not going to play and what will be our probable 12 or 13 or 15," Gaikwad said. ALSO WATCH: IPL 2023 - MS Dhoni breaks his silence over retirement after guiding CSK to 10th tournament final

"I think right from the first game everyone knew about their roles. When the Sri Lankans came late -- Theekshana and Matheesha Pathirana -- I think they were up to the mark even from the first game. So, I think we were pretty much playing with the same team and just continued the momentum. And hats off to everyone -- the support staff and the management as well," added Gaikwad.

