IPL 2023: MS Dhoni breaks his silence over retirement after guiding CSK to 10th tournament final (WATCH)

IPL 2023 saw Chennai Super Kings sail into the competition final. It will be its tenth final. While it is tipped that it would be CSK skipper MS Dhoni's last season before he hangs up his boots, here's what he has to say about his retirement plans.

Describing himself as an "annoying skipper," Mahendra Singh Dhoni said months of intense preparation for the Indian Premier League (IPL) had taken a "heavy toll" on him and that he would take a call on his retirement in eight to nine months. There have been speculations that 2023 could be a swansong season for Dhoni, who has led four-time former champion Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to its 10th IPL final with a 15-run win over defending champion Gujarat Titans (GT) in the Qualifier 1 at the MA Chidambaram (Chepauk) Stadium in Chennai on Tuesday.

"Frankly, it takes a heavy toll. I have been out of the home for four months. I will always come to CSK. I have been out of home since January, been practising since March. So, we will see," Dhoni said at the post-match presentation after winning the last game of the season at Chepauk.

"January 31 was when I got out of the house, finished my work, and started practising from the second or third of March. It takes a lot, but I have ample time to decide. I don't know. I have eight-nine months to decide. Why take that headache now? I have ample time to decide. The auction is in December," the 41-year-old said.

CATCH ALL IPL 2023 UPDATES HERE

Personally, Dhoni has had a quiet season with the bat, managing just 104 runs from 15 matches at an average of 34.67, and was also struggling with his knee, especially while running between the wickets. The World Cup-winning captain, however, has not missed a match this season. After CSK's final league game, he also wore a brace.

"I will always be there for CSK, whether it's in the playing form or sitting somewhere outside...I don't really know," he reckoned. The four-time champion, which had finished at the ninth spot in 2022, dished out a commanding performance to outclass GT. "I think IPL is too big to say it is another final. It is ten teams. It is even tougher. It is hard work of more than two months, with lots of character. Everybody has contributed. The middle order didn't get ample opportunity, but very happy to be where we are," Dhoni continued.

"I won't say it is just another final. It is hard work of more than two months, because of which we are standing over here. A lot of character is shown by the individuals, from where we started to where we are, and I feel everybody has contributed. Yes, the middle order has not got ample opportunity, but in between, everybody has got a chance to chip in, and they have done that," Dhoni articulated.

ALSO READ: IPL 2023, Qualifier 1 - Gaikwad's splendid knock sees CSK to the final vs GT; fans hopeful of title conquest

"GT is a fantastic team, and they've chased very well, so the thought was to get them in. But it was a good toss to lose. If Jaddu gets conditions that help him, he's challenging to hit. His bowling changed the game. Not to forget his partnership with Moeen," he asserted.

'An annoying captain'

One of the best captains to have played the game, Dhoni said he could be an "annoying" skipper, as he too often keeps changing his bowlers and fielders. "You see the wicket, you see conditions, and you keep adjusting the field. I can be an annoying captain because I change the field every time. It can be annoying, but I believe in my gut feeling. That's why I keep telling the fielders to keep an eye on me," he explained.

On the number of fast bowlers coming out of CSK stable, Dhoni said: "We try to create an environment and work out what is the strength of a fast bowler. We try to give them confidence and tell them, 'Please, try to explore your bowling'. We try to motivate them as much as possible. The support staff is there, Bravo and Eric are there."

ALSO READ: IPL 2023 Eliminator, LSG vs MI - With Mumbai's batting finally clicking, Lucknow bowlers have task cut out

We conceded 15 extra runs: Hardik Pandya

GT conceded 35 off the last three overs, and skipper Hardik Pandya blamed the bowlers for giving away 15 runs extra by bowling "soft-balls". "I think we were quite spot on, but we made basic errors. The kind of bowlers we had, we conceded 15 extra runs," he said.

"A lot of things, we did right. We bowled a couple of soft-balls in between. We gave some runs. We don't need to look much into it. We have one more game," he added. Asked if Dhoni made it look like a bigger total, Pandya said: "That's the beauty about him. With his mind and how he uses the bowlers, it feels like he's adding ten runs."

"We kept losing wickets. He [Dhoni] kept changing the bowlers, credit to him. It would be nice to meet him on Sunday. We expected dew would come. It didn't come. We didn't do right in both departments. We'll give it a crack again after two days," concluded Pandya.