    IPL 2023: Jasprit Bumrah begins pain-free rehab at NCA; Shreyas Iyer to have back surgery next week

    First Published Apr 15, 2023, 4:00 PM IST

    IPL 2023: Out for the season, Jasprit Bumrah has begun rehab at the NCA to become pain-free before starting his bowling training, whereas Shreyas Iyer will be undergoing back surgery next week.

    Image credit: Getty

    Premier Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah is "pain-free" and has begun rehab at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bangalore following successful surgery on his lower back in New Zealand, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said on Saturday. The BCCI also gave an update on Shreyas Iyer and said the batter would undergo surgery for his lower back issue next week. Out of action since September 2022, Bumrah missed the Asia Cup and the ICC T20 World Cup, and it remains to be seen if he will be fit for India's ICC World Test Championship (WTC) Final against Australia at The Oval in two months.

    Image credit: Getty

    "Bumrah underwent surgery in New Zealand on his lower back, which was successful, and he remains pain-free. The specialist advised the fast bowler to start his rehab six weeks after the surgery. Accordingly, Bumrah has commenced rehab management at the NCA in Bengaluru from Friday," BCCI secretary Jay Shah said in a statement.

    Image credit: PTI

    As for Iyer, the regular skipper of former two-time champion Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), missed the ongoing tournament to treat his lower back issue, and he will go under the knife next week. "He will remain under the surgeon's care for two weeks and will return to the NCA for rehabilitation," the statement concluded.

