IPL 2022 Playoffs: Super Over to decide play results in case of rain disruptions

The IPL 2022 Playoffs will be played in Kolkata and Ahmedabad. Meanwhile, in rain-affected matches, Super Over will be played to determine the result.

Image credit: Getty

From Tuesday, the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) will move into its playoffs stages. While the Qualifier 1 and Eliminator will be played at the iconic Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata on Tuesday and Wednesday, the Qualifier 2 and the final will occur at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday and Sunday. Meanwhile, the playoffs matches in Kolkata have rain threats due to the prevailing nor-wester season. As a result, chances of games getting washed out also remain. In the meantime, the IPL has decided that Super Overs will be played to determine the rain-affected matches.

Image credit: PTI

According to ESPNCricinfo, the IPL has also announced that if the play is not possible due to a damp outfield, the final standings in the league table will determine the winner of the match. While the playoffs matches retain their usual start time of 7.30 PM, the final will be played from 8 PM. Also, May 30 (Monday) has been kept as a reserve day if play is not possible or disrupted on Sunday, during which the match will resume from the point where it left off on Sunday. FOLLOW ALL IPL 2022 UPDATES HERE

Image credit: PTI

Moreover, an extra couple of hours have been allowed to start matches in case of disruptions. The playoffs can begin at 9.40 PM without losing any overs, while the final could start at 10.10 PM without losing any overs. Also, the two strategic timeouts will remain in place, while the 20-minute mid-innings break could be curtailed if the match is rain-affected.

Image credit: PTI

"The number of overs in the playoff match may, if necessary, be reduced so that each side has the opportunity to bat for five overs," read the IPL guidelines. No timeouts will be in place for a five-over innings. The cut-off start time for the same would be 11.56 PM and 12.26 AM for the final. For the Super Overs to begin, it should be at 12.50 AM and 1.20 AM for the playoffs and final, respectively. ALSO READ: IPL 2022, MI vs DC - Netizens and RCB celebrate as Mumbai's win seals Bangalore's playoffs berth

Image credit: PTI