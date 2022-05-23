Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2022 Playoffs: Super Over to decide play results in case of rain disruptions

    First Published May 23, 2022, 8:56 AM IST

    The IPL 2022 Playoffs will be played in Kolkata and Ahmedabad. Meanwhile, in rain-affected matches, Super Over will be played to determine the result.

    Image credit: Getty

    From Tuesday, the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) will move into its playoffs stages. While the Qualifier 1 and Eliminator will be played at the iconic Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata on Tuesday and Wednesday, the Qualifier 2 and the final will occur at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday and Sunday. Meanwhile, the playoffs matches in Kolkata have rain threats due to the prevailing nor-wester season. As a result, chances of games getting washed out also remain. In the meantime, the IPL has decided that Super Overs will be played to determine the rain-affected matches.

    Image credit: PTI

    According to ESPNCricinfo, the IPL has also announced that if the play is not possible due to a damp outfield, the final standings in the league table will determine the winner of the match. While the playoffs matches retain their usual start time of 7.30 PM, the final will be played from 8 PM. Also, May 30 (Monday) has been kept as a reserve day if play is not possible or disrupted on Sunday, during which the match will resume from the point where it left off on Sunday.

    FOLLOW ALL IPL 2022 UPDATES HERE

    Image credit: PTI

    Moreover, an extra couple of hours have been allowed to start matches in case of disruptions. The playoffs can begin at 9.40 PM without losing any overs, while the final could start at 10.10 PM without losing any overs. Also, the two strategic timeouts will remain in place, while the 20-minute mid-innings break could be curtailed if the match is rain-affected.

    Image credit: PTI

    "The number of overs in the playoff match may, if necessary, be reduced so that each side has the opportunity to bat for five overs," read the IPL guidelines. No timeouts will be in place for a five-over innings. The cut-off start time for the same would be 11.56 PM and 12.26 AM for the final. For the Super Overs to begin, it should be at 12.50 AM and 1.20 AM for the playoffs and final, respectively.

    ALSO READ: IPL 2022, MI vs DC - Netizens and RCB celebrate as Mumbai's win seals Bangalore's playoffs berth

    Image credit: PTI

    "For the Eliminator and each Qualifier playoff matches (where there is no reserve day), in the event that it is not possible to schedule a five-over match to complete by the end of the extra time on the original day, the teams will, if conditions permit, play a Super Over to determine the winner of the relevant Eliminator or Qualifier match," the guidelines further added.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IND vs SA T20Is: Fans elated after SRH Umran Malik gets maiden India call-up; laud Hardik Pandya's return snt

    IND vs SA T20Is: Fans elated after Umran Malik gets maiden India call-up; laud Pandya's return

    IPL 2022: RCB camp celebrates after qualifying for playoffs; Kohli thanks MI for beating DC snt

    IPL 2022: RCB camp celebrates after qualifying for playoffs; Kohli thanks MI for beating DC

    IPL 2022 Indian Premier League, MI vs DC: Netizens and RCB celebrate as Mumbai Indians win seals Royal Challengers Bangalore playoffs berth-ayh

    IPL 2022, MI vs DC: Netizens and RCB celebrate as Mumbai's win seals Bangalore's playoffs berth

    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League, MI vs DC: Twitter left disappointed as no Arjun Tendulkar in Mumbai Indians XI against Delhi Capitals-ayh

    IPL 2022, MI vs DC: Twitter left disappointed as no Arjun Tendulkar in Mumbai XI

    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League, MI vs DC: RCB Royal Challengers Bangalore turns blue in support of Mumbai Indians against Delhi Capitals for playoffs race-ayh

    IPL 2022, MI vs DC: RCB turns blue in support of Mumbai against Delhi for playoffs race

    Recent Stories

    India million-strong ASHA workers named WHO Global Health Leaders

    India's million-strong ASHA workers named Global Health Leaders

    Is Karan Johar in trouble? Pakistani singer Abrar Ul Haq threatened Jug Jugg Jeeyo's producer RBA

    Is Karan Johar in trouble? Pakistani singer Abrar Ul Haq threatened Jug Jugg Jeeyo's producer

    Pictures Kourtney Kardashian is now Kourtney Travis 'Barker'; check out Kravis' Italian wedding RBA

    Pictures: Kourtney Kardashian is now Kourtney Travis 'Barker'; check out Kravis' Italian wedding

    Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Kartik Aaryan's Tandav impressed audience; actor trained for a week RBA

    Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Kartik Aaryan's Tandav impressed audience; actor trained for a week

    Beauty Skincare tips for Summers: 6 ways to protect your skin from scorching heat RBA

    Beauty, skincare tips for Summers: 6 ways to protect your skin from scorching heat

    Recent Videos

    Youth recreates Ajay Devgn's stunt, viral video lands him in jail

    Youth recreates Ajay Devgn's stunt, viral video lands him in jail

    Video Icon
    It is confidence, not arrogance S Jaishankar hits back at Rahul Gandhi

    'It's confidence, not arrogance...' Jaishankar hits back at Rahul Gandhi

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: MI Mumbai Indians did not have that killer instinct to close games off - Mahela Jayawardene-ayh

    IPL 2022: "MI didn't have that killer instinct to close games off" - Mahela Jayawardene

    Video Icon
    Watch Students of prestigious Bengaluru girls' school in a brawl

    Watch: Students of prestigious Bengaluru girls' school in a brawl

    Video Icon
    New 'Made in India' anti-ship missile test-fired from Seaking 42B

    New 'Made in India' anti-ship missile tested from Seaking 42B

    Video Icon