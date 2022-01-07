  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2022 to be played entirely in Mumbai?

    First Published Jan 7, 2022, 5:11 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    The IPL 2022 is likely to be played in April-May. With the COVID cases rising in the country again, the tournament might again be limited to specific venues. Reports suggest that it could entirely be Mumbai.

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022 to be played entirely in Mumbai?-ayh

    The Indian Premier League (IPL) happens to be the most-watch Twenty20 (T20) cricket tournament globally. With IPL 2021 edition ending just three months back, the preparations for IPL 2022 are already underway. However, the increasing COVID cases in the country have jeopardised the venues for the tournament, with a single city like Mumbai being the preferred choice.

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022 to be played entirely in Mumbai?-ayh

    If one remembers, IPL 2021 was being conducted across six venues in India before the bio-bubble was breached, and the tournament was suspended for six months. The remainder of the competition was then shifted to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and completed in the gulf. Also, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) was immediately forced to conduct the 2021 ICC T20 World Cup in the UAE for the same reason.

    ALSO READ: New Year 2022 - From ICC T20 World Cup to FIFA World Cup - Sporting events that will keep you hooked

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022 to be played entirely in Mumbai?-ayh

    As per reports, the initial aim for the BCCI would be to conduct IPL 2022 as usual across ten or more cities, if possible. However, if the COVID cases continue to surge at the time, the BCCI is bringing in Plan B to host the entire tournament in Mumbai. Notably, there are three prominent venues in Mumbai: the Wankhede Stadium, the Brabourne Stadium and the DY Patil Stadium (Nerul, Navi Mumbai). However, sources had indicated Newsable during IPL 2021 that a fourth venue, the Reliance Cricket Stadium in Ghansoli (Navi Mumbai), could also be in contention.

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022 to be played entirely in Mumbai?-ayh

    The reports have hinted that there are no plans for the BCCI to move the tournament to the UAE. However, the dates could be preponed slightly to reduce the congestion caused due to too many double-headers and day games. On the other hand, the schedule for IPL 2022 is yet to be finalised, while the BCCI is still awaiting the formation of the two new teams.

    ALSO READ: IPL 2022 - Mega auction to take place in Bengaluru between February 12-13 - Reports

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022 to be played entirely in Mumbai?-ayh

    While the Lucknow franchise has completed nearly all the formalities, with the official team name still pending, issues persist with the Ahmedabad franchise, especially its owner CVC Capitals and its alleged links to a betting company. Meanwhile, the IPL 2022 Mega Auction will be held on February 12-13 in Bengaluru, while the two new sides will pick three players from the auction pool as early birds.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ashes 2021-22, Australia vs England, AUS vs ENG, Sydney Test: Jonny Bairstow's determination to Ben Stokes' fan staredown - The talking points from Day 3-ayh

    Ashes 2021-22, Sydney Test: Bairstow's determination to Stokes' fan staredown - The talking points from Day 3

    Ashes 2021-22, AUS vs ENG, Sydney Test: Jonny Bairstow's century keeps England in the hunt against Australia; here's how netizens reacted-ayh

    Ashes 2021-22, Sydney Test: Jonny Bairstow's century keeps England in the hunt; here's how netizens reacted

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA, Freedom Series 2021-22, Wanderers Test: Dean Elgar's determination headlines Day 4; here are the talking points-ayh

    IND vs SA 2021-22, Wanderers Test: Dean Elgar's determination headlines Day 4; here are the talking points

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA, Freedom Series 2021-22, Wanderers Test: Dean Elgar's unbeaten 96 helps Proteas draw level by 7 wickets, netizens abuzz-ayh

    IND vs SA 2021-22, Wanderers Test: Elgar's unbeaten 96 helps Proteas draw level by 7 wickets, netizens abuzz

    Ashes 2021-22, Australia vs England, AUS vs ENG, Sydney Test: Khawaja's comeback to Broad's resilience - Analysing the talking points from Day 2-ayh

    Ashes 2021-22, Sydney Test: Khawaja's comeback to Broad's resilience - Analysing the talking points from Day 2

    Recent Stories

    India to become global hub for production of COVID-19 antiviral generic drugs: Fitch-dnm

    India to become global hub for production of COVID-19 antiviral generic drugs: Fitch

    Delhi might witness 17000 COVID cases positivity rate to touch 17 per cent on Friday says Satyendar Jain gcw

    Delhi might witness 17k COVID cases, positivity rate to touch 17% on Friday, says Satyendar Jain

    Hollywood Did Andrew Garfield improvise a scene in Spider Man No Way Home that got everyone teary eyed drb

    Did Andrew Garfield improvise a scene in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ that got everyone teary-eyed?

    Centre announces mandatory 7 day home quarantine for all international travellers gcw

    Centre announces mandatory 7-day home quarantine for all international travellers

    Skoda plans to make most of 2022 aims to triple annual sales improve after sales customer satisfaction gcw

    Skoda plans to make most of 2022, aims to triple annual sales; improve after-sales, customer satisfaction

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, JFC vs NEUFC Match Highlights (Game 51): Jamshedpur FC rises to 3rd spot with narrow win over NorthEast United-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 51): Jamshedpur FC rises to 3rd spot with narrow win over NorthEast United

    Video Icon
    BJP MP caught badmouthing own minister JC Madhuswamy, allegedly calls him Kim Jong-un-dnm

    BJP MP caught badmouthing own minister JC Madhuswamy, allegedly calls him Kim Jong-un

    Video Icon
    Minister KS Eshwarapppa differs with Karnataka govt Covid rules, compares it with 'graveyard'-ycb

    Minister KS Eshwarapppa differs with Karnataka govt Covid rules, compares it with 'graveyard'

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, ATKMB vs HFC Match Highlights (Game 50): Hyderabad FC leaves it late in high-octane draw vs ATK Mohun Bagan-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 50): Hyderabad FC leaves it late in high-octane draw vs ATK Mohun Bagan

    Video Icon
    Choosing pets over kids is selfish and diminishes us says Pope Francis

    Choosing pets over kids is 'selfish and diminishes us', says Pope Francis

    Video Icon