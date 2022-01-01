New Year 2022: From ICC T20 World Cup to FIFA World Cup - Sporting events that will keep you hooked

A new year is here, as we welcome 2022. The year will also have action-packed sporting seasons. Check out the top sporting events that will keep you hooked throughout the year.

HAPPY NEW YEAR!!!! We welcome you to a brand new year, as 2022 is finally here. Wow, that was poetic. Speaking of this new year, the sporting fans are already looking forward to it and wondering at the same time as to what are the events that they should look forward to?

Like any other year, 2022 will be action-paced in sporting events. However, some fans happen to be choosy in terms of the sport they want to watch. Well, don’t worry, as we pick and present to you the top events that every sporting fan has to watch out for. So check out to find out if your favourite sport has a significant event upcoming this year.

Australian Open (January 17-30)

It would be the opening Grand Slam of the year for tennis fans in Melbourne. Reigning world number one, Novak Djokovic of Serbia is the defending champion, but his participation is doubtful owing to his vaccination status. Nevertheless, there are still many players to look forward to, as it will indeed be a treat.

Beijing Winter Olympics (February 4-20)

The 14th edition of the Winter Olympics will be held in China. India will also be represented in the competition, while some Indian athletes are still in contention to qualify. Although winter sports might not be widespread in India, it still gives the nation a chance to assert its dominance and display its talent. ALSO READ: Round-up 2021 - Kohli's title drought to Messi's Barcelona exit - 5 sporting moments fans did not wish to see

Beijing Winter Paralympics (March 4-13)

Like the Winter Olympics, a similar tournament will be held for the para-athletes. Although India’s participation in this remains unknown, some athletes can still represent it. So, don’t forget to cheer out for our hero/s if they participate.

ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup (March 4 - April 3)

Women’s cricket will be in focus as the One-Day International (ODI) ICC World Cup will be held this year in New Zealand. India will be taking part in it, and, being the runner-up from the previous edition, it will be looking to emerge victorious this term. So, cheer up for our girls.

Formula 1 Championship

The Formula 1 (F1) season will be held again, as the racers get set to hit the circuits for the year-ending glory for themselves and their constructor company. Max Verstappen will be the defending champion, while several other big names will race for glory this time. Do catch out.

IPL 2022 (April-June)

As usual, the greatest Twenty20 (T20) event for the Indian fans happens to be the Indian Premier League (IPL). The event will possibly be held entirely in India this term, while it could perhaps be the final season for MS Dhoni, who could be leading defending champion Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for the last time.

French Open (May 22 - June 5)

The second Slam of the year will again see Djokovic defending the crown. However, record 13-time champion Rafael Nadal of Spain will be having a go at it yet again. Will it be 14th and 21st GS for the Spaniard, or the Serbian makes it his third at Roland Garros? Don’t forget to check this out.

UEFA Champions League Final (May 28)

The final of the greatest European club competition, the UCL, will be held at the Gazprom Arena in Saint Petersburg. Several teams stay in contention, with Chelsea being the defending champion. Can the Blues win their third here, or will we see a new victor, or perhaps a surprise winner? Catch it out.

Wimbledon (June 27 - July 10)

We will be moving to the third GS of the year, as the Wimbledon takes place in London. Djokovic defends the crown again here. However, fans will hope for the King of Grass, Roger Federer of Switzerland, to return and win another one here to extend his record. Shall we? ALSO READ: Round-up 2021 - Most career goals to longest unbeaten run - The 5 football records that were broken

FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup (July 1-17)

Women’s hockey will also be in focus, as the World Cup will be played in Spain and Netherlands. India takes part in it again and will be hoping to win its maiden crown this time. While it will be an uphill battle and task, our support can help our girls achieve it.

Commonwealth Games (July 28 - August 8)

In competitive sports, the CWG takes place in Birmingham. It would be interesting to see India, as women’s cricket will feature in the competition. Can the Indian women grab the gold in the first shot? Well, let’s cheer for our girls again and the entire contingent across sports.

US Open (August 29 - September 11)

The final Slam of the year takes place in New York. Daniil Medvedev of Russia happens to be the defending champion here, while a lot more men, along with women, will be battling it out for one of the grand prizes in tennis history. Who will you be cheering for here?

Asian Games (September 10-25)

The competitive sports action continues in the Asian Games in Hangzhou. As India takes part, it would be aiming for dominance across sports. How many medals can India draw this term? ALSO READ: Round-up 2021 - Border-Gavaskar Trophy win to Olympic gold - 6 sporting moments that made India proud

ICC T20 World Cup (October 16 - November 13)

A year later, after the event took place in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the T20WC retakes place in Australia. The host happens to be the defending champion. But, can it retain the crown and become the first host nation to do so. Moreover, will India bag its second crown under the new leadership of Rohit Sharma? Find out.