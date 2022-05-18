IPL 2022, MI vs SRH: Jasprit Bumrah scripts history with 250 T20 wickets

Mumbai Indians continue to struggle in IPL 2022. However, its pacer Jasprit Bumrah continues to shine, as he has scripted history by claiming 250 T20 wickets.

Image credit: Mumbai Indians

Record five-time former champion Mumbai Indians (MI) is not having a great time in the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL). On Tuesday, it lost to fellow former champion SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Match 65 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai by just three runs, as it looks set for a bottom-place finish. However, MI's lethal Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah continues to rock and rule for the side, as he scripted history with a personal milestone on Tuesday in his Twenty20 (T20) career. He has bagged 250 wickets in his short-form career, thus becoming the first Indian pacer to do so.

Image credit: Mumbai Indians

Bumrah attained the feat on Tuesday in the final over of the SRH innings, as he dismissed all-rounder Washington Sundar off a full-toss that crashed the stumps. He is preceded by fellow Indian seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who has 223 wickets to his name in the format. Considering the overall Indian bowlers, he is the fifth to do so after Ravichandran Ashwin (274), Yuzvendra Chahal (271), Piyush Chawla (270) and Amit Mishra (262). FULL SCORECARD: IPL 2022 - MI vs SRH (Match 65)

Image credit: BCCI