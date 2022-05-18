Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2022, MI vs SRH: Jasprit Bumrah scripts history with 250 T20 wickets

    First Published May 18, 2022, 10:57 AM IST

    Mumbai Indians continue to struggle in IPL 2022. However, its pacer Jasprit Bumrah continues to shine, as he has scripted history by claiming 250 T20 wickets.

    Image credit: Mumbai Indians

    Record five-time former champion Mumbai Indians (MI) is not having a great time in the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL). On Tuesday, it lost to fellow former champion SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Match 65 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai by just three runs, as it looks set for a bottom-place finish. However, MI's lethal Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah continues to rock and rule for the side, as he scripted history with a personal milestone on Tuesday in his Twenty20 (T20) career. He has bagged 250 wickets in his short-form career, thus becoming the first Indian pacer to do so.

    Image credit: Mumbai Indians

    Bumrah attained the feat on Tuesday in the final over of the SRH innings, as he dismissed all-rounder Washington Sundar off a full-toss that crashed the stumps. He is preceded by fellow Indian seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who has 223 wickets to his name in the format. Considering the overall Indian bowlers, he is the fifth to do so after Ravichandran Ashwin (274), Yuzvendra Chahal (271), Piyush Chawla (270) and Amit Mishra (262).

    FULL SCORECARD: IPL 2022 - MI vs SRH (Match 65)

    Image credit: BCCI

    As for the match, winning the toss, MI skipper Rohit Sharma asked SRH to bat first, as the latter poses a stern total of 193/6, thanks to Rahul Tripathi's favouring knock of 76. At the same time, he was aided by Priyam Garg and Nicholas Pooran, whereas MI's medium-pacer Ramandeep Singh claimed three. In reply, MI could manage 190/7, falling short by just three runs, despite Rohit, Ishan Kishan and Tim David playing some good knocks. SRH pacer Umran Malik was the star again with a three-for and his frenetic pace.
    Brief scores: SRH 193/6 (Garg- 42, Tripathi- 76, Pooran- 38; Ramandeep- 3/20) defeats MI 190/7 (Rohit- 48, Kishan- 43, David- 46; Malik- 3/23) by three runs.

