Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2022, LSG vs MI: Mahela Jayawardene mulls changes after Mumbai's sub-par batting show

    First Published Apr 25, 2022, 2:07 PM IST

    On Sunday, Mumbai Indians produced a below-par batting show against Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2022. Meanwhile, head coach Mahela Jayawardene has mulled some changes.

    Image credit: BCCI

    Record five-time former champion Mumbai Indians surrendered to a 36-run defeat to new team Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) Match 37. Played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, MI failed to utilise its home advantage, while it was a lacklustre show by the MI batters. Meanwhile, MI head coach Mahela Jayawardene has mulled making some changes to the line-up.

    Image credit: BCCI

    MI was being blamed for its shoddy bowling for most of IPL 2022. While its bowlers were on target against LSG, barring skipper-opener KL Rahul's unbeaten 103, its batters goofed up the chasable target of 169. Meanwhile, Jayawardene has asserted that he will talk about the current situation with the rest of the coaches.

    FULL SCORECARD: IPL 2022 - LSG vs MI (Match 37)

    Image credit: BCCI

    "Batting has been a concern for us, especially on good wickets where we have batted under par. It is a senior group that understands the conditions and performed in the past. We need to keep pushing, and if we need to make those changes, we will do that," Jayawardene said during the post-match press conference.

    Image credit: BCCI

    "We had few changes, but not a lot. We wanted to keep the batting consistent. There are concerns as we have not been consistent whether we are batting first or chasing totals down. Ishan [Kishan] has struggled a bit. We have given him the freedom to play his natural game. I haven't yet spoken to him today, but I will have a conversation with him soon," concluded Jayawardene.

    FOLLOW ALL IPL 2022 UPDATES HERE

    Image credit: BCCI

    However, Jayawardene lauded MI's improved batting by saying, "We bowled pretty well. I'm happy with the bowling, but we could have been better. Our bowlers have definitely improved the last two games, but we are still not consistent enough. Most bowling units are controlling things this season, but we have not picked many early wickets. So, there is room to improve, and we need to execute better."

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, LSG vs MI: Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul on Cloud 9 after second season century against Mumbai Indians-ayh

    IPL 2022, LSG vs MI: Lucknow skipper KL Rahul on Cloud 9 after second season century

    Indian Premier League IPL 2022 PBKS vs CSK punjab-chennai Match Prediction team analysis players to watch head to head probable fantasy xi where to watch-ayh

    IPL 2022, PBKS vs CSK, Match Prediction: Chennai looks to gain more wins to stay in playoffs contention

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, LSG vs MI: KL Rahul century-led Lucknow Super Giants hands 8th loss to Mumbai Indians, netizens in disbelief-ayh

    IPL 2022, LSG vs MI: Rahul's century-led Lucknow hands 8th loss to Mumbai, netizens in disbelief

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, LSG vs MI, lucknow super giants-mumbai indians: KL Rahul slams second season century; Twitter charmed-ayh

    IPL 2022, LSG vs MI: KL Rahul slams 2nd season century; Twitter charmed

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: What are the Rajasthan Royals players doing by wearing dhoti?-ayh

    IPL 2022: What are the Rajasthan Royals players doing by wearing dhoti?

    Recent Stories

    tennis Barcelona Open Rafa Nadal congratulates Carlos Alcaraz after teenager mirrors Spanish ace with win snt

    Barcelona Open: Nadal congratulates Alcaraz after teenager mirrors Spanish ace with win

    India at 75 freedom fighters Surya Sen who led Chittagong British Armoury raid gcw

    India@75 freedom fighters: Surya Sen, who led Chittagong British Armoury raid

    Prithviraj Sukumaran, Supriya Menon's love story: Actor wishes wife on their 11th wedding anniversary RBA

    Prithviraj Sukumaran, Supriya Menon's love story: Actor wishes wife on their 11th wedding anniversary

    India at 75 moments Know about Dandi March led by Mahatma Gandhi against salt tax gcw

    India@75 moments: Know about Dandi March led by Mahatma Gandhi against salt tax

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, LSG vs MI: Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul on Cloud 9 after second season century against Mumbai Indians-ayh

    IPL 2022, LSG vs MI: Lucknow skipper KL Rahul on Cloud 9 after second season century

    Recent Videos

    Kanyakumari will meet Vaishno Devi with a single road says PM Modi gcw

    Kanyakumari will meet Vaishno Devi with a single road: PM Modi

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Is Hardik Pandya contemplating India comeback?-ayh

    IPL 2022: Is Hardik Pandya contemplating India comeback?

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: I have full faith in the Mumbai Indians MI squad - Zaheer Khan-ayh

    IPL 2022: I have full faith in the Mumbai Indians squad - Zaheer Khan

    Video Icon
    Watch Here is how a solar eclipse on Mars looks like

    Watch: Here's how a solar eclipse on Mars looks like

    Video Icon
    UP DyCM Brajesh Pathak makes surprise inspection at health centre, finds doctors on leave

    UP DyCM makes surprise inspection at health centre, finds doctors on leave

    Video Icon