    IPL 2022: I look to make an impact in every match I play - DC's Shardul Thakur

    First Published Apr 12, 2022, 4:26 PM IST

    Shardul Thakur has moved to Delhi Capitals in IPL 2022 after a successful stint with Chennai Super Kings. While it has been a challenging start for him in DC, he is looking to make an impact every time.

    Indian pacer Shardul Thakur made a name for himself, playing for four-time defending champion Chennai Super Kings (CSK) until the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. As he has moved to Delhi Capitals (DC) for IPL 2022, it has been a challenging start for him. Nevertheless, he has asserted that he tries to create an impact in every match he features in for the side, no matter what.

    Speaking to DC, Thakur said about the affirmative environment within the team, while all the youngsters are friends, with most having played together for a long time. He established that he possesses a lot of energy that allows him to make an impact every time he features for the side. He also reckoned that having more all-rounders is a vital part of the team, which gives a batting depth.

    "The team is moving in the right direction, and our Head Coach Ricky Ponting has always told us to play our natural game no matter what the situation is. He backs us, so we always try to give our best. I look to enjoy playing cricket. I have worked hard to reach this stage, so I don't want to put myself under pressure. Even when the crowd cheers for our opponents in the stadium, I look to enjoy those situations," concluded Thakur.

    As for IPL 2022, DC has played four matches, winning and losing a couple each. Its last game was against former two-time champion Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), which the former won convincingly by 44 runs. The team is being led by young wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant, who took over the reins from Shreyas Iyer in IPL 2021, while the side is still in the hunt for its elusive maiden IPL title.

