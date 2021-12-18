IPL 2022: Gautam Gambhir appointed team mentor for Lucknow franchise

Lucknow happens to be the newest IPL franchise. It has appointed Gautam Gambhir as its team mentor. Earlier, it had appointed Andy Flower as its head coach.

It would be bigger and better for the Indian Premier League (IPL). Starting 2022, a couple of new teams in the form of Ahemdabad and Lucknow would brace the lucrative and highly competitive domestic Twenty20 (T20) tournament in the world with their presence. Meanwhile, the Lucknow franchise has roped in a mentor in the form of Gautam Gambhir.

Gambhir happens to be currently a member of parliament. It would be the third team associated with in the IPL. Previously, he had played for Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) while he led the latter to twin IPL title victories. He last played for Delhi before calling curtains on his career in 2018.

"Thanks a lot to Dr Goenka and the RPSG Group for presenting me this wonderful opportunity in their setup. The fire to win a contest still burns bright inside me. The desire to leave a winner's legacy still kicks me 24x7. I will not be contesting for a dressing room but for the spirit and soul of Uttar Pradesh," Gambhir wrote in a statement, reports PTI.

Lucknow owner and Indian business tycoon Sanjiv Goenka welcomed Gambhir to Lucknow's IPL and RPSG (RP Sanjiv Goenka Group) family. "Gautam has an impeccable career record. I respect his cricketing mind and look forward to working with him," he reckoned. Lucknow happens to be the costliest team in the IPL to date, with a value of ₹7,090 crore.