    Meet the RCB fan who got a ticket to watch India-Pak T20 World Cup 2021 clash from Virat Kohli

    Dec 16, 2021, 9:41 PM IST

    India's Test captain Virat Kohli may have exposed simmering tensions between him and the Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) with his recent remarks, but this has not stopped his fans from cheering for their favourite King Kohli.

    Also read: Virat Kohli vs BCCI: Sourav Ganguly breaks silence, says Board will deal with it appropriately

    One such superfan is Bengaluru's Sugumar D, someone you would recognise if you are a Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) fanatic. Sporting a face painted with tricolour and dressed like Mysuru's Maharaja, Sugumar's presence among fans in cricket stadiums became a common feature. A fan of India's run-machine Virat Kohli, Sugumar follows Indian cricket closely and is a fan of the Kohli-led IPL side RCB.

    In an interview with Asianet Newsable, Sugumar, who has not missed a single RCB game since 2008, recalled the moment his favourite King Kohli handed him a team jersey at Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium during an IPL match. Not just that, Sugumar also revealed that Virat Kohli personally handed him a ticket for India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2021 clash in Dubai, a moment that he will cherish forever. He added, "RCB fans are the best in the world. Every year, fans are increasing and not decreasing. As a Bangalorean, RCB is not just a team but an emotion for us."

    Also read: IPL 2022: From Dhoni, Kohli to Rohit - Full list of players retained and purse remaining ahead of mega auction

    When asked about what inspires him to portray different cultural facets of India in his superfan avatar, Sugumar said that the current generation has forgotten about India's rich culture, and he intended to celebrate it through sports. Sugumar, who once dreamt of joining the Indian Army, added that his love for sports, cultural activities, and fancy dress competitions was instilled early.

    With IPL 2022 likely to begin in April, the obvious question for this RCB fan is - how will his favourite team perform in the upcoming 15th edition? In response, Sugumar, who has been a fan of this IPL franchise since its inception, said, "Virat Kohli has stepped down from captaincy. The team will obviously be under pressure. But Kohli will definitely show his real talent this year also, and we will lift the trophy."

