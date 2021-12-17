IPL 2022: Andy Flower roped in as head coach of Lucknow franchise

Lucknow is the newest addition of teams in the IPL and will be playing from 2022. Meanwhile, Andy Flower will be coaching the new side.

The 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) will be bigger following the entry of a couple of new teams. The addition of the Lucknow and Ahmedabad franchise will make the IPL a ten-team affair. Meanwhile, the latter has made the first significant development, as it has roped in legendary Zimbabwean Andy Flower as its head coach.

As per ESPNCricinfo, Flower has signed a long-term contract with the franchise. The details of his tenure are yet to be revealed. On the other hand, Lucknow owner Sanjiv Goenka stated that Flower's professionalism made the franchise appoint him as the head coach. At the same time, he also felt that the Zimbabwean had "left an indelible mark" in the sport.

Following his appointment, Flower stated that he would "relish the challenge to build something meaningful and successful" with the Lucknow team. Notably, the Zimbabwean will not be new to the IPL, having served as the assistant coach of Punjab Kings (PBKS) in 2020. He has renowned as a coach, having coached England for a long time.

Under Flower, England managed to dominate Test cricket in the past decade, when it was the number one in the format. Also, under his guidance, the side won the ICC World T20 2010 in West Indies, beating Australia in the final under Paul Collingwood's leadership, while it happens to be its only T20 WC title to date. He was associated with the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) in numerous coaching stints for 12 years.

Also, he has been a coach for the sides in domestic Twenty 20 leagues. He coached and helped Multan Sultans win the Pakistan Super League (PSL) earlier this year. He has also been the head coach of St Lucia Kings in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL). His final coaching stint was with Afghanistan, working as a coaching consultant for the T20WC this year.