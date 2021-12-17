  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2022: Andy Flower roped in as head coach of Lucknow franchise

    Lucknow is the newest addition of teams in the IPL and will be playing from 2022. Meanwhile, Andy Flower will be coaching the new side.

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Andy Flower roped in as head coach of Lucknow franchise-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Kolkata, First Published Dec 17, 2021, 5:56 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    The 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) will be bigger following the entry of a couple of new teams. The addition of the Lucknow and Ahmedabad franchise will make the IPL a ten-team affair. Meanwhile, the latter has made the first significant development, as it has roped in legendary Zimbabwean Andy Flower as its head coach.

    As per ESPNCricinfo, Flower has signed a long-term contract with the franchise. The details of his tenure are yet to be revealed. On the other hand, Lucknow owner Sanjiv Goenka stated that Flower's professionalism made the franchise appoint him as the head coach. At the same time, he also felt that the Zimbabwean had "left an indelible mark" in the sport.

    ALSO WATCH: Meet the RCB fan who got a ticket to watch India-Pak T20 World Cup 2021 clash from Virat Kohli

    Following his appointment, Flower stated that he would "relish the challenge to build something meaningful and successful" with the Lucknow team. Notably, the Zimbabwean will not be new to the IPL, having served as the assistant coach of Punjab Kings (PBKS) in 2020. He has renowned as a coach, having coached England for a long time.

    Under Flower, England managed to dominate Test cricket in the past decade, when it was the number one in the format. Also, under his guidance, the side won the ICC World T20 2010 in West Indies, beating Australia in the final under Paul Collingwood's leadership, while it happens to be its only T20 WC title to date. He was associated with the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) in numerous coaching stints for 12 years.

    ALSO READ: IPL 2022 - South African legendary pacer Dale Steyn to be SunRisers Hyderabad bowling coach?

    Also, he has been a coach for the sides in domestic Twenty 20 leagues. He coached and helped Multan Sultans win the Pakistan Super League (PSL) earlier this year. He has also been the head coach of St Lucia Kings in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL). His final coaching stint was with Afghanistan, working as a coaching consultant for the T20WC this year.

    Last Updated Dec 17, 2021, 5:56 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ashes 2021-22, Australia vs England, AUS vs ENG, Adelaide Test (D/N): Steven Smith's miss to Micahel Neser's hit - The talking points from Day 2-ayh

    Ashes 2021-22, Adelaide Test (D/N): Steven Smith's miss to Micahel Neser's hit - The talking points from Day 2

    Ashes 2021-22, Australia vs England, AUS vs ENG, Adelaide Test (D/N): Steven Smith falls short of 28th Test century, netizens left heartbroken-ayh

    Ashes 2021-22, Adelaide Test (D/N): Steven Smith falls short of 28th Test century, netizens left heartbroken

    Sachin Tendulkar to take up role in Indian cricket BCCI President Sourav Ganguly drops BIG hint

    Sachin Tendulkar to take up role in Indian cricket? BCCI President Sourav Ganguly drops BIG hint

    IND vs SA, Freedom Trophy 2021-22: Team India lands in South Africa, prepares for quarantine (Pictures and video)-ayh

    IND vs SA 2021-22: Amidst Virat Kohli-BCCI conflict, Team India lands in South Africa (WATCH)

    Ashes 2021-22, Australia vs England, AUS vs ENG, Adelaide Test: Marnus Labuschagne scores 6th Test century to keep Australia on top on Day 2-ayh

    Ashes 2021-22, Adelaide Test: Marnus Labuschagne scores 6th Test century to keep Australia on top on Day 2

    Recent Stories

    Ashes 2021-22, Australia vs England, AUS vs ENG, Adelaide Test (D/N): Steven Smith's miss to Micahel Neser's hit - The talking points from Day 2-ayh

    Ashes 2021-22, Adelaide Test (D/N): Steven Smith's miss to Micahel Neser's hit - The talking points from Day 2

    Centre as 101 cases reported in India says avoid non essential travel mass gathering gcw

    'Avoid non-essential travel, mass gathering': Centre as 101 Omicron cases reported in India

    Newly married Ankita Lokhande makes chai for husband Vicky Jain, see pic SCJ

    Newly married Ankita Lokhande makes chai for husband Vicky Jain, see pic

    Sushant Rajput Singh fans trolled actor's sister Shweta Singh for her BOLD pic; say focus on justice for SSR RCB

    Sushant Rajput Singh's fans trolled actor's sister Shweta Singh for her BOLD pic; say focus on justice for SSR

    NEET-PG counselling row: Resident doctors resume protest over delay and fake promises fake promises-dnm

    NEET-PG counselling row: Resident doctors resume protest over delay and ‘fake promises’ by Centre

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, NorthEast United vs SC East Bengal: SCEB must continue working with an excellent attitude - Jose Manuel Diaz on NEUFC tie-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: SCEB must continue working with an excellent attitude - Jose Manuel Diaz on NEUFC tie

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Bengaluru FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: ATKMB are in a bad moment; we don't have an identity - Antonio Lopez Habas on BFC draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: ATKMB are in a bad moment; we don’t have an identity - Antonio Lopez Habas on BFC draw

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, BFC vs ATKMB Match Highlights (Game 31): ATK Mohun Bagan flutters again to draw Bengaluru FC 3-3-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 31): ATK Mohun Bagan flutters again to draw Bengaluru FC 3-3

    Video Icon
    Meet the RCB fan who got a ticket to watch India-Pak T20 World Cup 2021 clash from Virat Kohli

    Meet the RCB fan who got a ticket to watch India-Pak T20 World Cup 2021 clash from Virat Kohli

    Video Icon
    Countries that imposed face mask mandate saw reduction in Covid-19 death cases Study

    Countries that imposed face mask mandate saw reduction in Covid-19 death cases: Study

    Video Icon