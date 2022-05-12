IPL 2022: Delhi Capitals likely to miss Prithvi Shaw for last 2 games

Delhi Capitals remain in close contention for the IPL 2022 playoffs. However, it might have to do it without Prithvi Shaw.

Image credit: Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals (DC) remains in a tricky race for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 playoffs. It is currently placed fifth, having won and lost six matches each of the 12 games played so far. However, it has suffered a setback in its race for the playoffs, as opener Prithvi Shaw remains doubtful for the final two league matches. Shaw has been down with fever for the last couple of days and was even admitted to hospital, while he missed out on DC's Wednesday's win over former champion Rajasthan Royals (RR). His last game happened to be on May 1 against new side Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), while he has been out of action for three straight games, which is likely to be extended to five.

Image credit: Delhi Capitals

Speaking on Shaw's situation, DC's assistant coach Shane Watson told Grade Cricketer, "I don't know his diagnosis exactly. But, he has just had this underlying fever for the previous couple of weeks, and they've had to get to the bottom of it to find out exactly what it was. It's not looking great for him to be available for the last couple of games, which is a big shame because he is an incredibly skilful young batter taking the best bowlers down a lot of the time." FOLLOW ALL IPL 2022 UPDATES HERE

Image credit: Delhi Capitals

"It's a big loss for us not to have him. For the last couple of weeks, he has been under the weather. Hopefully, he gets back to full health soon, but unfortunately, it's not going to be in time for the minimum of the last two games that we've got," added Watson.

Image credit: Delhi Capitals