    What differentiates Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni? Shane Watson explains

    First Published Feb 23, 2022, 12:50 PM IST
    Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni are two of the giant Indian cricketers to date. However, what makes them different? Shane Watson has reviewed both.

    When it comes to some of the giant Indian cricketers of the modern-day, there are quite a few names that strike one's mind. Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni are two of the names that ought to come to everyone's mind, considering they are among the most successful Indian cricketers to date? However, what makes the two different from each other? Former Australian all-rounder Shane Watson has done his review and gives his opinion.

    In an International Cricket Council (ICC) review, Watson termed Kohli as 'Superhuman'. As for Dhoni, he feels that the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper has ice running through his veins. Notably, Watson has played under both men, as he played under Kohli in Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) between 2016-17.

    "Virat as a leader has done incredible things, the way he has been able to push players, he has got such high expectation from himself, and he brings that to every game he plays. For me, I believe Virat is superhuman. He knows how to push players around him. Virat is a perfect guy. He is a well-balanced character off the field. The knowledge he has is fascinating. It was a great experience for me to work with Virat at RCB," Watson told ICC.

    "MS Dhoni has got ice running through his veins, his ability to take the pressure out of a team environment. He trusts his players. He makes sure everyone has faith in their abilities. He knows what works for himself and the people around him. He trusts his instincts on the field. He trusts that players will do their research and do what is needed on the field," added Watson.

    Meanwhile, Watson also commented on Rohit Sharma's appointment as the new Indian Test skipper, as he termed him a "natural and easy leader". He asserts that he goes about his work exceptionally well, mainly observing him closely in the IPL, where he successfully led Mumbai Indians (MI) to record five titles. He also termed him as an 'elegant' opener who brings the same in his leadership.

