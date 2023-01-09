Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IND vs AUS: 'It's a big series; we want everything at our disposal' - Cummins on Border-Gavaskar Trophy

    IND vs AUS 2022-23: India and Australia will clash in four Tests from next month for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in the sub-continent. Meanwhile, Pat Cummins has attested that the visitors need everything at their disposal.

    Australia skipper Pat Cummins wants everything at his "disposal" for the "big" series in India next month. Besides frontline spinner Nathan Lyon, he feels Ashton Agar and Travis Head too will be vital to the team's bowling plans. Australia, who completed a 2-0 Test series win over South Africa here, are gearing up for the four-match Border-Gavaskar series, starting in Nagpur on February 9.

    "I think our squad will have all possibilities. It's a big series, so we want everything at our disposal," Cummins said after the match. Agar had been called up for the final Test against South Africa, keeping in mind the Indian tour. However, in the 22 overs he bowled, the 29-year-old gave away 58 runs and remained wicketless in the drawn Test.

    But, being a left-arm spinner, Agar could prove effective against the Indian top order dominated by right-handers in the absence of southpaw Rishabh Pant, who will miss the series due to injuries sustained in a car accident last month. "Ash will be there. A left-arm orthodox, he'll be there," affirmed Cummins.

    "It wasn't an audition [for the India tour]. This wicket's different to India. It wasn't spinning out of the middle of the wicket. An Indian wicket sometimes breaks up, even from the middle of the wicket, and a left-arm orthodox becomes a bit more effective against right-hand batters. I thought he did well," Cummins added.

    While Nathan Lyon will spearhead the spin department in India, Cummins feels Travis Head will also be vital. "Trav is a slightly different off-spin bowler to Nath, a bit flatter which could be helpful. I've been pleased with how he [Head] has bowled and probably under-bowled him even in this game. So, he'll be a big part of our team over there," reckoned Cummins.

    The skipper also counts on part-time spinners Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith to pitch in the slow bowling department. "Over there, if you're picking two spinners, you think it's going to be quite a spinning wicket and Travis Head, Marnus, Smudge [Smith], they all come into it a bit more. Generally, if you're picking two spinners, you're not expecting it to be a long five-day game, and we've got some other resources there anyway," Cummins considered.

    All-rounder Cameron Green, who missed the Sydney test due to a fractured finger, is expected to recover in time for the India tour. "Cam Green bats at six, so you've got three quick bowlers, which is a bit of luxury as it is. He showed his class [taking five wickets at the MCG], so no qualms picking him - you know what you're going to get, and it's quality," concluded Cummins.

    (With inputs from PTI)

