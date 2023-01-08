Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Been an extremely exciting and emotional journey for me' - Rohit Sharma on completing 12 years with MI

    Rohit Sharma is the most successful leader in the IPL, leading Mumbai Indians to record five title glories. Interestingly, he has completed 12 years with the franchise and has hailed his journey as exciting and emotional.

    Been an extremely exciting and emotional journey for me - Rohit Sharma on completing 12 years with Mumbai Indians MI-ayh
    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    First Published Jan 8, 2023, 3:38 PM IST

    Indian skipper Rohit Sharma is the most successful leader in the Twenty20 (T20) format. His success with record five-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champion Mumbai Indians (MI) says it all. His journey with the franchise began in 2011 and has since been an integral part of MI's undisputed success in the IPL, while he also led the side to the Champions League T20 glory in 2013. He is the longest reigning skipper of the side, besides being the second longest for any IPL franchise after MS Dhoni for former four-time IPL champions and fellow two-time CLT20 champion Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

    On Sunday, Rohit officially completed 12 years with MI. He was asked about his insights on his journey with the franchise so far, to which he said, "I can't believe it's been 12 years at Mumbai Indians. It has been an extremely exciting and emotional journey for me. We've achieved so much together with stalwarts, youngsters and our Paltan."

    ALSO WATCH: IND VS SL 2022-23, 3RD T20I: 'PASSION FOR THIS GAME KEPT ME DRIVING' - SURYAKUMAR YADAV

    "Mumbai Indians is my family, and I want to thank my fellow players, fans and management for all the love. Looking forward to creating many more memories and spreading more smiles for our Paltan," concluded Rohit. He would lead the franchise for the 11th time in IPL 2023, likely to be held in May-June.

    As for Rohit's stint with MI, he has scored 4,709 runs in 182 IPL matches at an average of 30.19. He also has a wicket to his name while bowling for the franchise. Notably, Rohit is also the most successful IPL player, having won six titles, with his maiden title coming with now-defunct Deccan Chargers (DC) in 2009 while he is also in the elite list of bowlers to have claimed an IPL hat-trick, also coming with DC the same season.

    Last Updated Jan 8, 2023, 3:38 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2022-23, Rajkot/3rd T20I: Passion for this game kept me driving - Suryakumar Yadav-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 3rd T20I: 'Passion for this game kept me driving' - Suryakumar Yadav

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 3rd T20I: Ton-up Suryakumar Yadav fires India to series-clinching win against Sri Lanka snt

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 3rd T20I: Ton-up Suryakumar Yadav fires India to series-clinching win against Sri Lanka

    Good news Rishabh Pant undergoes successful knee ligament surgery; fans await star cricketer's comeback snt

    'Good news': Rishabh Pant undergoes successful knee ligament surgery; fans await star cricketer's comeback

    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2022-23, Rajkot/3rd T20I preview: Pacers, top order in focus as India desperate to fine-tune itself in decider-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 3rd T20I: Pacers, top order in focus as India desperate to fine-tune itself in decider

    Asian Cricket Council ACC labels Pakistan Cricket Board PCB chief Najam Sethi comments against Jay Shah and cricket calendar 2023-24 baseless-ayh

    ACC labels PCB chief Najam Sethi's comments against Jay Shah and cricket calendar 2023-24 'baseless'

    Recent Stories

    First batch of international tourists welcome in China after repeal of COVID-19 travel restrictions - adt

    First batch of international tourists welcome in China after repeal of COVID-19 travel restrictions

    Zeher de doge tab? Akhilesh Yadav refuses tea offered at UP Police headquarters AJR

    'Zeher de doge tab?': Akhilesh Yadav refuses tea offered at UP Police headquarters

    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2022-23, Rajkot/3rd T20I: Passion for this game kept me driving - Suryakumar Yadav-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 3rd T20I: 'Passion for this game kept me driving' - Suryakumar Yadav

    football FA Cup 2022-23, LIV vs WOL: Wolverhampton Wanderers fans blame Liverpool for VAR blunder, but was it really at fault?-ayh

    FA Cup 2022-23: Wolves fans blame Liverpool for VAR blunder, but was it really at fault?

    Is Aryan Khan dating Pakistani actress Sadia Khan? KRK has something to say about Shah Rukh Khan's son RBA

    Is Aryan Khan dating Pakistani actress Sadia Khan? KRK has something to say about Shah Rukh Khan's son

    Recent Videos

    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2022-23, Rajkot/3rd T20I: My life becomes very easy when experienced players are there - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 3rd T20I: 'My life becomes very easy when experienced players are there' - Hardik Pandya

    Video Icon
    Video Playing on the front foot: Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav hits the cricket nets

    Playing on the front foot: Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav hits the cricket nets (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2022-23, Pune/2nd T20I: Whenever Axar Patel has got the opportunity in T20, he has done really well - Rahul Dravid-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 2nd T20I: 'Whenever Axar has got the opportunity in T20, he's done really well' - Dravid

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru Chennai Expressway: Gadkari reviews mega construction progress

    Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway: Gadkari reviews mega construction progress

    Video Icon
    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2022-23, Mumbai/1st T20I: The role of a number 6 and number 7 batter is to come and bat with confidence - Deepak Hooda-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 1st T20I: 'The role of a No. 6 and No. 7 batter is to bat with confidence' - Hooda

    Video Icon