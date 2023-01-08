'Been an extremely exciting and emotional journey for me' - Rohit Sharma on completing 12 years with MI

Rohit Sharma is the most successful leader in the IPL, leading Mumbai Indians to record five title glories. Interestingly, he has completed 12 years with the franchise and has hailed his journey as exciting and emotional.

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma is the most successful leader in the Twenty20 (T20) format. His success with record five-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champion Mumbai Indians (MI) says it all. His journey with the franchise began in 2011 and has since been an integral part of MI's undisputed success in the IPL, while he also led the side to the Champions League T20 glory in 2013. He is the longest reigning skipper of the side, besides being the second longest for any IPL franchise after MS Dhoni for former four-time IPL champions and fellow two-time CLT20 champion Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

On Sunday, Rohit officially completed 12 years with MI. He was asked about his insights on his journey with the franchise so far, to which he said, "I can't believe it's been 12 years at Mumbai Indians. It has been an extremely exciting and emotional journey for me. We've achieved so much together with stalwarts, youngsters and our Paltan."

ALSO WATCH: IND VS SL 2022-23, 3RD T20I: 'PASSION FOR THIS GAME KEPT ME DRIVING' - SURYAKUMAR YADAV

"Mumbai Indians is my family, and I want to thank my fellow players, fans and management for all the love. Looking forward to creating many more memories and spreading more smiles for our Paltan," concluded Rohit. He would lead the franchise for the 11th time in IPL 2023, likely to be held in May-June.

As for Rohit's stint with MI, he has scored 4,709 runs in 182 IPL matches at an average of 30.19. He also has a wicket to his name while bowling for the franchise. Notably, Rohit is also the most successful IPL player, having won six titles, with his maiden title coming with now-defunct Deccan Chargers (DC) in 2009 while he is also in the elite list of bowlers to have claimed an IPL hat-trick, also coming with DC the same season.