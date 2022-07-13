Jasprit Bumrah's 6-for in The Oval ODI vs England takes him atop ICC ODI Player Rankings

Jasprit Bumrah rattled England's batting order with a six-for in The Oval ODI on Tuesday. Consequently, he has scaled to the summit of the ICC ODI Player Rankings.

Image credit: Getty

Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah has reclaimed the top spot in the ICC men's ODI Player Rankings following an incredible 10-wicket win for India over England in the opening One-Day International (ODI) at The Oval in London on Tuesday. He had a career-best haul of six for 19. Bumrah had squandered the top spot to New Zealand pacer Trent Boult in February 2020, while he had dominated the place for most of the time during a preceding couple of years. He remained at the top for 730 days, more than any other Indian to date and the ninth-most overall.

Bumrah, who has also been number one in the Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) in the past and is currently at his career-best ranking of third in Tests, is only the second Indian pacer after Kapil Dev to reach the pinnacle in the ODI rankings. Maninder Singh, Anil Kumble and Ravindra Jadeja are the other Indians who have reached the top. ALSO READ: ICC ODI Rankings: India eclipses Pakistan post The Oval ODI win against England

Bumrah's new-ball partner, seamer Mohammed Shami, has also gained some places after capturing three for 31 in the opening ODI against England, as the hosts were shot out for a petty 110 by the 27th over. Shami has advanced three niches to arrive at the joint-23rd place along with his teammate, seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

