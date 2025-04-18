Chennai Super Kings have signed second player as a replacement after Ayush Mhatre ahead of the IPL 2025 clash against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium.

Chennai Super Kings made another signing ahead of their clash against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, April 20.

Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians are set to square off for the second time in the ongoing IPL season. The first face off between rivals was at Chepauk, where Chennai Super Kings defeated Mumbai Indians by six wickets. Since MI will take on CSK at their home ground, Hardik Pandya-led side will be eager to settle scores and put on a dominant performance in front of their home ground at Wankhede Stadium.

After two successive losses, Mumbai Indians have returned to their winning way with two wins on the trot against Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Chennai Super Kings, on the other hand, under the leadership of MS Dhoni, ended their five-match losing streak with a win over Lucknow Super Giants. Two rivals, who hold joint-record of five IPL titles, will look to assert their dominance and gain a crucial edge in the playoff race.

Chennai Super Kings sign Dewald Brevis

Ahead of the much-anticipated clash against Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings signed their rivals’ former Dewald Brevis. The young South African batter has been roped in by CSK as a replacement for the injured Gurjapneet Singh for remainder of the ongoing IPL season.

Dewald Brevis played for Mumbai Indians for three seasons from 2022 to 2024 before he was released by the franchise ahead of the IPL 2025. The 21-year-old was listed for a base price of INR 75 lakh, but did not attract any buyer, especially from Mumbai Indians. In the last IPL season, Brevis played only three matches and scored 69 at an average of 23 and a strike rate of 116.95.

Dewald Brevis was the second signing for Chennai Super Kings after the franchise roped in Ayush Mhatre as a replacement for Ruturaj Gaikwad, who was ruled out of the remaining IPL 2025 due to elbow injury and MS Dhoni took over the reins of CSK as the captain. Earlier this month, Ayush Mhatre was called up by the CSK scouting team for the mid-season trial in Chennai.

Ayush Mhatra listed himself at the IPL 2025 Auction for a base price of INR 30 lakh, but did not find any buyer despite his impressive performance in his debut season for Mumbai last year.

Dewald Brevis’s record in T20

Dewald Brevis has a good record in T20 cricket, amassing 1787 runs, including a century and 7 fifties, at an average of 26.27 and a strike rate of 144.93 in 81 matches. In IPL, the right-handed batter has scored 230 runs at an average of 23.00 in 10 matches.

Earlier this year, Dewald Brevis played a pivotal role in helping MI Cape Town clinch their maiden SA20 title, with a match-winning performance of 38 off 18 balls in the final against Sunrisers Eastern Cape. He was the sixth highest run-getter of the tournament with 291 runs, including two fifties, at an average of 48.50 and a strike rate of 184.17 in 12 matches.

Over the last few months, Dewald Brevis has been in a good form. He was the second highest run-getter in South Africa’s domestic one-day and first-class tournaments. Brevis is likely to get an opportunity for a few matches as the Chennai Super Kings are in a hunt for a spot in the playoffs.