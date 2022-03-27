ICC Women's World Cup: India crashes out after South Africa loss, netizens heartbroken

India has crashed out of the ICC Women's World Cup 2022 following a nail-biting loss to South Africa. As a result, fans have been left heartbroken.

It was heartbreaking for the Indian fans during the 2022 ICC Women's World Cup. On Sunday, India crashed out of the tournament following a nail-biting defeat to South Africa. Played at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch, India lost by three wickets, while South Africa pulled off the second-highest chase in the tournament's history.

Winning the toss, Indian skipper Mithali Raj opted to bat, as openers Smriti Mandhana (71) and Shafali Verma (53) put on a 91-run partnership before the latter was run out the 16th over. At 96/2, Mithali (68) and Mandhana put on 80 for the third wicket before the latter was out in the 32nd. However, a 58-run stand followed between Mithali and Harmanpreet Kaur (48), as the former's record-breaking knock ended in the 43rd, at 234.

The incoming batters could hardly add anything significant, as India finished on 274/7, while Shabnim Ismail and Masabata Klaas claimed a couple each. In reply, South Africa lost a quick wicket by the fifth over, with 14 runs on the board. However, Laura Wolvaardt (80) and Lara Goodall (49) put on a 125-run partnership for the second wicket to help SA stay in the chase.

Although Harmanpreet Kaur knocked over Wolvaardt in the 28th, at 182/4, Mignon du Preez (52*) and Marizanne Kapp (32) contributed 47 more for the fifth wicket to keep the SA chase going before the latter was run out in the 45th. After some regular fall of wickets, the equation came down to seven needed off six in the final over.

Nevertheless, a penultimate no-ball from off-spinner Deepti Sharma brought the equation down to two from two, and SA comfortably sailed through, sending India packing. At the same time, Proteas and Windies went through to the semis. For India, spinners Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Harmanpreet claimed a couple each.

Brief scores: IND 274/4 (Mandhana- 71, Mithali- 58, Verma- 53; Klaas- 2/38) lost to SA 275/5 (Wolvaardt- 80, Du Preez- 52; Harmanpreet- 2/42) by three wickets.