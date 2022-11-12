ICC T20 World Cup 2022: 'We can Team India chokers' - Kapil Dev after humiliating semis exit

ICC T20 World Cup 2022: India got knocked out in the semis by England by ten wickets in a humiliating fashion. Meanwhile, Kapil Dev has refused to criticise the players but has called the side chokers.

Legendary former Indian skipper and all-rounder Kapil Dev has tagged the existing Indian team as "chokers" after its elimination from the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup following its 10-wicket thrashing by former champion England in the second semi-final at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday. The solemn beating on Thursday marked India's fifth knockout failure in the prior six World Cups.

"I will not go into the details and slam them because these are the same players who have gotten us a lot of respect in the past, but yes, we can call them chokers. That's okay. There is no denying it -- after coming so close, they choke," Kapil apprised ABP News. CATCH ALL ICC T20 WORLD CUP 2022 UPDATES HERE

However, the 1983 World Cup-winning skipper expressed that fans should not be too demeaning of the team's enactment in the semi-finals. "I agree, India played terrible cricket, but we cannot be overly critical based on just one game. Now that the match is over, it is unfair that we should come down this hard on the Indian team. Yes, they did not play well, and criticism is justified. But, as far as the match [goes], we can all say that England read the pitch better and played better cricket," guessed Kapil.

Kapil conveyed that the youngsters must come ahead and carry the team to the pinnacle. "The team needs to look ahead. It's time for the younger players to come forward and take charge," he concluded. India's last ICC tournament title win was in 2013, when it conquered England to claim the ICC Champions Trophy under legendary MS Dhoni's leadership. ALSO READ: DANUSHKA GUNATHILAKA RAPE CASE - SRI LANKAN CONTINUALLY CHOKED VICTIM DURING ALLEGED SEXUAL ASSAULT

