Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: 'We can Team India chokers' - Kapil Dev after humiliating semis exit

    First Published Nov 12, 2022, 10:22 AM IST

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: India got knocked out in the semis by England by ten wickets in a humiliating fashion. Meanwhile, Kapil Dev has refused to criticise the players but has called the side chokers.

    Image credit: Getty

    Legendary former Indian skipper and all-rounder Kapil Dev has tagged the existing Indian team as "chokers" after its elimination from the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup following its 10-wicket thrashing by former champion England in the second semi-final at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday. The solemn beating on Thursday marked India's fifth knockout failure in the prior six World Cups.

    Image credit: Getty

    "I will not go into the details and slam them because these are the same players who have gotten us a lot of respect in the past, but yes, we can call them chokers. That's okay. There is no denying it -- after coming so close, they choke," Kapil apprised ABP News.

    CATCH ALL ICC T20 WORLD CUP 2022 UPDATES HERE

    Image credit: Getty

    However, the 1983 World Cup-winning skipper expressed that fans should not be too demeaning of the team's enactment in the semi-finals. "I agree, India played terrible cricket, but we cannot be overly critical based on just one game. Now that the match is over, it is unfair that we should come down this hard on the Indian team. Yes, they did not play well, and criticism is justified. But, as far as the match [goes], we can all say that England read the pitch better and played better cricket," guessed Kapil.

    Image credit: Getty

    Kapil conveyed that the youngsters must come ahead and carry the team to the pinnacle. "The team needs to look ahead. It's time for the younger players to come forward and take charge," he concluded. India's last ICC tournament title win was in 2013, when it conquered England to claim the ICC Champions Trophy under legendary MS Dhoni's leadership.

    ALSO READ: DANUSHKA GUNATHILAKA RAPE CASE - SRI LANKAN CONTINUALLY CHOKED VICTIM DURING ALLEGED SEXUAL ASSAULT

    Image credit: Getty

    Since then, India has made it to the knockouts of the 2014 T20 World Cup (Final), 2015 ICC World Cup (semi-final), 2016 T20 World Cup (semi-final), 2017 Champions Trophy (Final), 2019 ODI World Cup (semi-final), 2021 World Test Championship Final, the 2022 T20 World Cup (semi-final). England outsmarted India by chasing down 

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Should BCCI allow Indians to participate in overseas T20 leagues? Kumble gives honest opinion-ayh

    Should BCCI allow Indians to participate in overseas T20 leagues? Kumble gives honest opinion

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Final, PAK vs ENG, Pakistan vs England: What happens if rain plays spoilsport at MCG in Melbourne?-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Final, PAK vs ENG: What happens if rain plays spoilsport?

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: India needs batters to bowl too for team balance - Anil Kumble-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: 'India needs batters to bowl too for team balance' - Kumble

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 semis: India humiliating knockout sets WhatsApp joke factory rolling-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 semis: India's humiliating knockout sets WhatsApp's joke factory rolling

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Transition to kick in for Team India, many senior players to retire from T20s - Sources-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Transition to kick in for Team India, many senior players to retire from T20s - Source

    Recent Stories

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Danushka Gunathilaka rape case - Sri Lankan continually choked victim during alleged sexual assault-ayh

    Danushka Gunathilaka rape case: Sri Lankan continually choked victim during alleged sexual assault

    Heavy rain continues to pour in Tamil Nadu; over 20 districts declare holiday for schools, colleges AJR

    Heavy rain continues to pour in Tamil Nadu; over 20 districts declare holiday for schools, colleges

    'Participate with full enthusiasm, create new record of voting': PM Modi to poll-bound Himachal Pradesh AJR

    'Participate with full enthusiasm, create new record of voting': PM Modi to poll-bound Himachal Pradesh

    football ISL 2022-23: Mumbai City FC look to gather pace as Chennaiyin FC aim for consistency snt

    ISL 2022-23: Mumbai City FC look to gather pace as Chennaiyin FC aim for consistency

    Himachal Pradesh Election 2022: Voting underway in 68-member hill state AJR

    Himachal Pradesh Election 2022: Voting begins; PM Modi urge people to turnout in large numbers

    Recent Videos

    Indie Scoop: Featuring Abdul Shaikh, Tathagata Bhowmik and Druv Kent

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Abdul Shaikh, Tathagata Bhowmik and Druv Kent

    Video Icon
    PM Modi breaks protocol in Bengaluru, gets off his car at traffic signal to greet supporters

    PM Modi breaks protocol in Bengaluru, gets off his car at traffic signal to greet supporters

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 semis, IND vs ENG, India vs England: Rahul Dravid admits English players utilised BBL experience to the fullest-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Dravid admits English players utilised BBL experience to the fullest

    Video Icon
    PM Modi flags off south India's first Vande Bharat Express and 'Bharat Gaurav Kashi Darshan' trains

    PM Modi flags off south India's first Vande Bharat Express and 'Bharat Gaurav Kashi Darshan' trains

    Video Icon
    DEXTER NATO technology that tracks terrorists in crowded venues

    DEXTER, technology that tracks terrorists in crowded areas

    Video Icon