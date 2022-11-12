Danushka Gunathilaka rape case: Sri Lankan continually choked victim during alleged sexual assault

Danushka Gunathilaka rape case: The Sri Lankan cricketer has been accused of raping a woman in Sydney, as he has now been alleged to have choked the woman repeatedly during the assault without her consent.

Image credit: PTI

Sri Lankan cricketer Danushka Gunathilaka's victim was choked frequently, and she "feared for her life" during his alleged sexual assault, media reports quoted police documents. The woman alleged that she was sexually attacked on four occasions at her home in Sydney's Rose Bay on November 2 after she went out on a date with the cricketer, who was with the Sri Lankan side for the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup stint. Gunathilaka, 31, was later captured from his team hotel by the Sydney police, while other Lankan members returned home after the team exited in the Super 12 stage. He was also denied bail on Monday and could face the severest punishment of 14 years in prison.

Image credit: Getty

In her complaint, the woman alleged that Gunathilaka tried choking her on three instances during the sexual onslaught. "The complainant tried to remove the accused's hand by grabbing his wrist, but the accused squeezed tighter around her neck. The complainant feared for her life and could not escape the accused. She continually tried to pull away from the accused, a clear indication that she was not consenting," Australian media reported and quoted the police documents. CATCH ALL ICC T20 WORLD CUP 2022 UPDATES HERE

Image credit: Getty