Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Danushka Gunathilaka rape case: Sri Lankan continually choked victim during alleged sexual assault

    First Published Nov 12, 2022, 9:57 AM IST

    Danushka Gunathilaka rape case: The Sri Lankan cricketer has been accused of raping a woman in Sydney, as he has now been alleged to have choked the woman repeatedly during the assault without her consent.

    Image credit: PTI

    Sri Lankan cricketer Danushka Gunathilaka's victim was choked frequently, and she "feared for her life" during his alleged sexual assault, media reports quoted police documents. The woman alleged that she was sexually attacked on four occasions at her home in Sydney's Rose Bay on November 2 after she went out on a date with the cricketer, who was with the Sri Lankan side for the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup stint. Gunathilaka, 31, was later captured from his team hotel by the Sydney police, while other Lankan members returned home after the team exited in the Super 12 stage. He was also denied bail on Monday and could face the severest punishment of 14 years in prison.

    Image credit: Getty

    In her complaint, the woman alleged that Gunathilaka tried choking her on three instances during the sexual onslaught. "The complainant tried to remove the accused's hand by grabbing his wrist, but the accused squeezed tighter around her neck. The complainant feared for her life and could not escape the accused. She continually tried to pull away from the accused, a clear indication that she was not consenting," Australian media reported and quoted the police documents.

    CATCH ALL ICC T20 WORLD CUP 2022 UPDATES HERE

    Image credit: Getty

    The subsequent hearing in the case is on January 12. Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has taken important note of the happening and suspended Gunathilaka from all forms of cricket. Disgraced by the incident, the Sri Lankan government has requested SLC conduct a thoroughgoing probe.

    Gunathilaka played versus Namibia in Sri Lanka's first-round game and was dismissed for a duck. He was later ruled out of the tournament with an injury but stayed with the side after it made it to the Super 12 stage. Gunathilaka, who has represented Sri Lanka in eight Tests, 47 ODIs and 46 T20 Internationals, is no stranger to controversies.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Should BCCI allow Indians to participate in overseas T20 leagues? Kumble gives honest opinion-ayh

    Should BCCI allow Indians to participate in overseas T20 leagues? Kumble gives honest opinion

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Final, PAK vs ENG, Pakistan vs England: What happens if rain plays spoilsport at MCG in Melbourne?-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Final, PAK vs ENG: What happens if rain plays spoilsport?

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: India needs batters to bowl too for team balance - Anil Kumble-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: 'India needs batters to bowl too for team balance' - Kumble

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 semis: India humiliating knockout sets WhatsApp joke factory rolling-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 semis: India's humiliating knockout sets WhatsApp's joke factory rolling

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Transition to kick in for Team India, many senior players to retire from T20s - Sources-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Transition to kick in for Team India, many senior players to retire from T20s - Source

    Recent Stories

    Heavy rain continues to pour in Tamil Nadu; over 20 districts declare holiday for schools, colleges AJR

    Heavy rain continues to pour in Tamil Nadu; over 20 districts declare holiday for schools, colleges

    'Participate with full enthusiasm, create new record of voting': PM Modi to poll-bound Himachal Pradesh AJR

    'Participate with full enthusiasm, create new record of voting': PM Modi to poll-bound Himachal Pradesh

    football ISL 2022-23: Mumbai City FC look to gather pace as Chennaiyin FC aim for consistency snt

    ISL 2022-23: Mumbai City FC look to gather pace as Chennaiyin FC aim for consistency

    Himachal Pradesh Election 2022: Voting underway in 68-member hill state AJR

    Himachal Pradesh Election 2022: Voting begins; PM Modi urge people to turnout in large numbers

    Himachal Pradesh Election 2022: Officials deploy over 30,000 security personnel to ensure fair polls AJR

    Himachal Pradesh Election 2022: Officials deploy over 30,000 security personnel to ensure fair polls

    Recent Videos

    Indie Scoop: Featuring Abdul Shaikh, Tathagata Bhowmik and Druv Kent

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Abdul Shaikh, Tathagata Bhowmik and Druv Kent

    Video Icon
    PM Modi breaks protocol in Bengaluru, gets off his car at traffic signal to greet supporters

    PM Modi breaks protocol in Bengaluru, gets off his car at traffic signal to greet supporters

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 semis, IND vs ENG, India vs England: Rahul Dravid admits English players utilised BBL experience to the fullest-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Dravid admits English players utilised BBL experience to the fullest

    Video Icon
    PM Modi flags off south India's first Vande Bharat Express and 'Bharat Gaurav Kashi Darshan' trains

    PM Modi flags off south India's first Vande Bharat Express and 'Bharat Gaurav Kashi Darshan' trains

    Video Icon
    DEXTER NATO technology that tracks terrorists in crowded venues

    DEXTER, technology that tracks terrorists in crowded areas

    Video Icon