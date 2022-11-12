Danushka Gunathilaka rape case: Sri Lankan continually choked victim during alleged sexual assault
Danushka Gunathilaka rape case: The Sri Lankan cricketer has been accused of raping a woman in Sydney, as he has now been alleged to have choked the woman repeatedly during the assault without her consent.
Image credit: PTI
Sri Lankan cricketer Danushka Gunathilaka's victim was choked frequently, and she "feared for her life" during his alleged sexual assault, media reports quoted police documents. The woman alleged that she was sexually attacked on four occasions at her home in Sydney's Rose Bay on November 2 after she went out on a date with the cricketer, who was with the Sri Lankan side for the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup stint. Gunathilaka, 31, was later captured from his team hotel by the Sydney police, while other Lankan members returned home after the team exited in the Super 12 stage. He was also denied bail on Monday and could face the severest punishment of 14 years in prison.
Image credit: Getty
In her complaint, the woman alleged that Gunathilaka tried choking her on three instances during the sexual onslaught. "The complainant tried to remove the accused's hand by grabbing his wrist, but the accused squeezed tighter around her neck. The complainant feared for her life and could not escape the accused. She continually tried to pull away from the accused, a clear indication that she was not consenting," Australian media reported and quoted the police documents.
Image credit: Getty
The subsequent hearing in the case is on January 12. Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has taken important note of the happening and suspended Gunathilaka from all forms of cricket. Disgraced by the incident, the Sri Lankan government has requested SLC conduct a thoroughgoing probe.
Gunathilaka played versus Namibia in Sri Lanka's first-round game and was dismissed for a duck. He was later ruled out of the tournament with an injury but stayed with the side after it made it to the Super 12 stage. Gunathilaka, who has represented Sri Lanka in eight Tests, 47 ODIs and 46 T20 Internationals, is no stranger to controversies.
(With inputs from PTI)