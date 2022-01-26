ICC ODI Rankings: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma stay at 2nd and 3rd; Shikhar Dhawan rises to 15th
India has seen some shuffling in the ICC ODI Rankings. While Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's places remain unchanged, Shikhar Dhawan has gained a spot to stay in the top 20.
India is coming off a three-match One-Day International (ODI) series in South Africa in a 0-3 losing attempt. As a result, it has somewhat affected India's ICC ODI Rankings. While Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma remain unmoved, opener Shikhar Dhawan has gained a place to stay in the top-20.
As for the batters, Kohli and Rohit are placed second and third, respectively. In the meantime, Dhawan has gained a place to rise to the 15th spot. He happened to be the side's highest run-scorer in SA, scoring 159 runs. On the other hand, wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant is up to five places, to the 82nd spot. Pakistan's Babar Azam dominated the top spot.
Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah is ranked seventh among the bowlers, followed by leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal at 21st and seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar at 23rd. New Zealand pacer Trent Boult continues to dominate the top spot. Among the all-rounders, Ravindra Jadeja (ninth) and Hardik Pandya (13th) are the only Indians in the top-20. Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan takes the top spot.
As far as the team rankings are concerned, India has slipped to fourth place, with 113 rating points. On the other hand, South Africa has climbed to fifth place with 98 ratings. New Zealand dominates the top spot with 121 rating points, followed by England (119) and Australia (116).