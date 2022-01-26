ICC ODI Rankings: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma stay at 2nd and 3rd; Shikhar Dhawan rises to 15th

India has seen some shuffling in the ICC ODI Rankings. While Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's places remain unchanged, Shikhar Dhawan has gained a spot to stay in the top 20.

India is coming off a three-match One-Day International (ODI) series in South Africa in a 0-3 losing attempt. As a result, it has somewhat affected India's ICC ODI Rankings. While Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma remain unmoved, opener Shikhar Dhawan has gained a place to stay in the top-20.

As for the batters, Kohli and Rohit are placed second and third, respectively. In the meantime, Dhawan has gained a place to rise to the 15th spot. He happened to be the side's highest run-scorer in SA, scoring 159 runs. On the other hand, wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant is up to five places, to the 82nd spot. Pakistan's Babar Azam dominated the top spot. ALSO READ: India vs Windies 2021-22: Rohit Sharma fit to lead; eyes on Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravichandran Ashwin

Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah is ranked seventh among the bowlers, followed by leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal at 21st and seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar at 23rd. New Zealand pacer Trent Boult continues to dominate the top spot. Among the all-rounders, Ravindra Jadeja (ninth) and Hardik Pandya (13th) are the only Indians in the top-20. Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan takes the top spot.