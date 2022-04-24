Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Happy Birthday Sachin Tendulkar: The 5 facts about the Master Blaster you might have forgotten

    First Published Apr 24, 2022

    Sachin Tendulkar remains one of the most legendary world cricketers to date. As he turns 49-years-old on Sunday, we remind you about his five interesting facts you might have forgotten.

    Legendary former Indian Master Sachin Tendulkar remains one of the most dominant cricketers to date, who entertained millions of fans across the globe during his glorious days. Nearly a decade since he bid farewell to the sport, he remains etched in our memories afresh. As he celebrates his 49th birthday on Sunday, we remind you of his five exciting facts that you might have forgotten.

    First World Cup appearance
    Although Tendulkar played his first Cricket World Cup match in 1992, he actually happened to be a part of the 1987 World Cup. While he was just 14 years old at that point, he was the ball boy at the Wankhede Stadium during the tournament's India vs Zimbabwe clash.

    First car
    While Tendulkar is currently the owner of numerous high-end and luxurious cars, you will be shocked to know about his first car. It happened to be the basic yet most popular model of Maruti, the Maruti 800.

    Fielded for Pakistan
    Yes, you read that right if you were not aware of this. In 1988, during a practice one-day match against India, the Pakistan team struggled with injuries and was a player short on the field when Tendulkar was sent in as the fielder for the side.

    First cricketer to be given out by third umpire
    While technology has helped the sport become cleaner, it has broken the hearts of those on the receiving end of it. Meanwhile, if you forgot, Tendulkar happened to be the first cricketer to be dismissed by the third umpire in 1992.

    Movie fanatic in disguise
    In 1995, the movie Roja was a blockbuster hit in the theatres, and Tendulkar decided to watch it in the theatre itself. Consequently, he disguised himself pretty well before entering the theatre before his glasses fell off, and fans soon realised that Tendulkar was in the theatre.

