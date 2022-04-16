Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Deepak Chahar vows to make strong comeback after being ruled out of IPL 2022

    Deepak Chahar will not play the IPL 2022 for Chennai Super Kings after being ruled out due to a back injury. Meanwhile, he has vowed to make a strong comeback.

    It has been a rocky start for four-time defending champion Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. Moreover, the lack of top pacer Deepak Chahar is doing the side no good. He has suffered a back injury that has ruled him out for the whole season, throwing CSK's season plans in a disarray.

    Chahar was already nursing a quadriceps injury while undergoing rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru. As he missed out on the opening few matches, he was expected to be available by April end. However, a fresh back injury ruled him out for almost four months.

    CSK confirmed Chahar's development on Friday. Meanwhile, CSK CEO Kasi Viswenethen said, "We are disappointed because we don't have one of our main bowlers, but injuries are part and parcel of the game. We wish Deepak Cheer a very speedy recovery."

    In the meantime, Chahar took to his Instagram handle to vow a strong return. "Sorry guys, unfortunately, I will be missing out on this season of IPL due to an injury. Really wanted to play, but will come back better end stronger like I have always done. Thanks for always supporting me with your love and wishes. Need your blessings," he wrote.

    Chahar has been sensational for CSK in the past few IPL seasons. After beginning his career under MS Dhoni in Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) in 2016-17, he was roped in by CSK in IPL 2018. Overall, he has made a significant impact in IPL, claiming 59 wickets in 63 innings at an economy of 7.8, with his best figures of 4/13. For CSK, he has claimed 58 from the same number of matches.

