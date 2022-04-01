Cancer survivor Yuvraj Singh pens emotional note after Tom Parker's death

Shortly after the 2011 World Cup victory, legendary Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh was diagnosed with a cancerous tumour called mediastinal Seminoma Cancer.

Image Credit: Getty Images

362 runs. 15 wickets. One coveted trophy. Man of the series. One deadly tumour. Shortly after the 2011 World Cup victory, legendary Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh was diagnosed with a cancerous tumour called mediastinal Seminoma Cancer. The southpaw underwent treatment in the United States and was discharged from the hospital after his third and final chemotherapy in March 2012.

Image Credit: Yuvraj Singh Instagram (L); Getty Images (R)

Following his battle with cancer, there were serious questions about whether the middle-order batsman would ever play for India again, but he successfully returned and continued to play for India till 2017. In the wake of British singer Tom Parker's death due to an inoperable brain tumour, Yuvraj Singh has once again raised the need to come together to build a community that is better equipped to fight cancer.

Image Credit: Yuvraj Singh Instagram

33-year-old Parker, who was a member of the British-Irish boy band 'The Wanted', passed away on Wednesday, leaving fans and the music fraternity heartbroken. In an emotional note posted on Instagram, Yuvraj Singh lauded Tom Parker for living a life with bravery and courage. The former Indian cricketer also went on to state that fighting cancer remains one of the darkest obstacles one can face.

Image Credit: Getty Images

"As people across the world mourn your loss, we also find strength in your inspiring life - a life lived with bravery and courage," Yuvraj said in his opening lines.

Image Credit: Getty Images

"Fighting cancer is among the darkest and most challenging obstacles one can face. Your spirit of triumph shone bright, and the positivity you showcased as you battled this deadly disease will be remembered above all else. Wherever you are, I am confident you are continuing to spread this cheer and joy," the veteran all-rounder noted.

Image Credit: Getty Images

"It is sad that cancer remains the leading cause of deaths worldwide. As we continue to engage in creating awareness about cancer, we are working to build a community that is better equipped to fight this disease," Yuvraj, who runs a non-profit organisation YouWeCan to work on cancer control in India, added.

Image Credit: Getty Images

"I am confident that through our individual action, we can bring forth a change that echoes far and wide, bringing hope to the lives of many. Let us do our part in taking the spirit and essence of those like Tom, who led by example," Yuvi appealed. "May you always Rest in Honour, my friend," Yuvraj concluded.

Image Credit: Getty Images

Cancer survivor Yuvraj Singh made his comeback in 2012 in a T20I against New Zealand. The explosive batter was also part of the squad for the T20 World Cup later that year and played a part in India's run to the finals of the 2014 edition of the tournament.

Image Credit: Getty Images