    BCCI denies Rahul Dravid attending BJP's Yuva Morcha meet in Himachal Pradesh

    First Published May 10, 2022, 2:30 PM IST

    Dharmshala constituency's BJP MLA Vishal Naheria claimed that Rahul Dravid would be attending the party's Yuva Morcha in Himachal Pradesh. However, BCCI has denied any such reports.

    In what came as a piece of shocking news to all, Dharmshala constituency's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Vishal Naheria recently claimed that reigning Team India head coach Rahul Dravid would be attending the party's Yuva Morcha's National Working Committee in Himachal Pradesh. He claimed that Dravid's participation would inspire youths to move ahead, not just in politics, but also in other fields. However, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) thinks otherwise.

    “The National Working Committee of BJP Yuva Morcha will be held in Dharamshala from May 12 to 15. The national leadership of BJP and the leadership of Himachal Pradesh will be involved. BJP National President JP Nadda, National Organization Minister and Union Minister will also attend the session. Indian cricketer Rahul Dravid will also participate in this. Owing to his success, a message will be given among the youth that we can move forward not only in politics but also in other fields,” Naheria had told ANI on Monday.

    However, the BCCI was contacted on Tuesday by Hindustan Times, as media manager Moulin Parikh squashed such reports and stated that they are false reports. BJP had won 44 seats during the 2017 Assembly elections in the state, while Congress had won 21. Also, BJP's national spokesperson Sambit Patra affirmed that it will retain its reign in the state, as the state's social environment is favouring the party.

    "We won Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Manipur and Uttarakhand out of which we repeated our government in UP, Goa and Uttarakhand," Patra quoted. BJP and Congress happen to be the prime contenders in the state, while Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is trying to enter the fray, aided by its fine show during the Punjab elections. Meanwhile, although Dravid is currently on a break due to the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL), he will have a lot on his hands in the coming months, including India's participation in the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup in Australia.

