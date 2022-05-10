BCCI denies Rahul Dravid attending BJP's Yuva Morcha meet in Himachal Pradesh

Dharmshala constituency's BJP MLA Vishal Naheria claimed that Rahul Dravid would be attending the party's Yuva Morcha in Himachal Pradesh. However, BCCI has denied any such reports.

Image credit: Getty

In what came as a piece of shocking news to all, Dharmshala constituency's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Vishal Naheria recently claimed that reigning Team India head coach Rahul Dravid would be attending the party's Yuva Morcha's National Working Committee in Himachal Pradesh. He claimed that Dravid's participation would inspire youths to move ahead, not just in politics, but also in other fields. However, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) thinks otherwise.

Image credit: Getty

“The National Working Committee of BJP Yuva Morcha will be held in Dharamshala from May 12 to 15. The national leadership of BJP and the leadership of Himachal Pradesh will be involved. BJP National President JP Nadda, National Organization Minister and Union Minister will also attend the session. Indian cricketer Rahul Dravid will also participate in this. Owing to his success, a message will be given among the youth that we can move forward not only in politics but also in other fields,” Naheria had told ANI on Monday. ALSO READ: AUSTRALIA TO TOUR INDIA FOR 3 T20IS IN SEPTEMBER - REPORTS

Image credit: Getty

However, the BCCI was contacted on Tuesday by Hindustan Times, as media manager Moulin Parikh squashed such reports and stated that they are false reports. BJP had won 44 seats during the 2017 Assembly elections in the state, while Congress had won 21. Also, BJP's national spokesperson Sambit Patra affirmed that it will retain its reign in the state, as the state's social environment is favouring the party.

Image credit: Getty