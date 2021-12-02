Ashes 2021-22: England's Jack Leach wants to learn from Ravindra Jadeja to spin a web around Australia

The Ashes 2021-22 is all set to be played from December 8. Meanwhile, English spinner Jack Leach is looking to learn from India’s Ravindra Jadeja to make an impact in Australia.

December 8 would witness the most extraordinary Test cricket action, as Australia and England lock horns in the 2021-22 Ashes, with the opening Test to be played at The Gabba in Brisbane. Being held in Australia, it is likely that the pacers would be making more impact than the spinners.

Also, England will have to perform through its skin to give a tough time to the Aussies in all departments. While England has enough seamers to trouble the Australians, one spinner from the side is looking to impact. Jack Leach would be the spinner to look out for. However, to succeed, he is looking to take inspiration and lead from Indian spinner Ravindra Jadeja. ALSO READ: Ashes 2021-22 - Cummins replaces Paine; becomes 1st fast bowler to lead Australia's Test team in 65 years

Leach’s revelation comes a year after India made a similar impact in Australia, winning the Border-Gavaskar Trophy earlier this year. At the same time, the Indian spinners did give the Aussies a hard time, even on the pace-friendly tracks. In the same light, Leach would be looking to emulate Jadeja, while the latter was the second most impactful spinner after veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin.

Speaking on the same during a press conference, Leach said, “I don’t think (Jadeja) did too much different to what he does in India. That’s another nice thing to see. He’s taken what he does, is doing pretty similar things and having success.” However, he would also be looking to take some lessons from Aussie spinner Nathan Lyon. ALSO READ: Ashes 2021-22 - Australian bowlers want Tim Paine to continue as wicket-keeper, says Nathan Lyon

“For years, I’ve watched Nathan Lyon, and he’s very impressive. Just how strong his stock ball is and on wickets that don’t necessarily offer a lot. Spin wise, he’s found ways to extract extra bounce, dip, and all the other things. They’re the kind of things that I’ve been trying to add in but still sticking to my strengths as well,” he added.