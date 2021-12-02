  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ashes 2021-22: England's Jack Leach wants to learn from Ravindra Jadeja to spin a web around Australia

    First Published Dec 2, 2021, 11:55 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    The Ashes 2021-22 is all set to be played from December 8. Meanwhile, English spinner Jack Leach is looking to learn from India’s Ravindra Jadeja to make an impact in Australia.

    Ashes 2021-22: England's Jack Leach wants to learn from Ravindra Jadeja to spin a web around Australia-ayh

    December 8 would witness the most extraordinary Test cricket action, as Australia and England lock horns in the 2021-22 Ashes, with the opening Test to be played at The Gabba in Brisbane. Being held in Australia, it is likely that the pacers would be making more impact than the spinners.

    Ashes 2021-22: England's Jack Leach wants to learn from Ravindra Jadeja to spin a web around Australia-ayh

    Also, England will have to perform through its skin to give a tough time to the Aussies in all departments. While England has enough seamers to trouble the Australians, one spinner from the side is looking to impact. Jack Leach would be the spinner to look out for. However, to succeed, he is looking to take inspiration and lead from Indian spinner Ravindra Jadeja.

     

    ALSO READ: Ashes 2021-22 - Cummins replaces Paine; becomes 1st fast bowler to lead Australia's Test team in 65 years

    Ashes 2021-22: England's Jack Leach wants to learn from Ravindra Jadeja to spin a web around Australia-ayh

    Leach’s revelation comes a year after India made a similar impact in Australia, winning the Border-Gavaskar Trophy earlier this year. At the same time, the Indian spinners did give the Aussies a hard time, even on the pace-friendly tracks. In the same light, Leach would be looking to emulate Jadeja, while the latter was the second most impactful spinner after veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin.

    Ashes 2021-22: England's Jack Leach wants to learn from Ravindra Jadeja to spin a web around Australia-ayh

    Speaking on the same during a press conference, Leach said, “I don’t think (Jadeja) did too much different to what he does in India. That’s another nice thing to see. He’s taken what he does, is doing pretty similar things and having success.” However, he would also be looking to take some lessons from Aussie spinner Nathan Lyon.

     

    ALSO READ: Ashes 2021-22 - Australian bowlers want Tim Paine to continue as wicket-keeper, says Nathan Lyon

    Ashes 2021-22: England's Jack Leach wants to learn from Ravindra Jadeja to spin a web around Australia-ayh

    “For years, I’ve watched Nathan Lyon, and he’s very impressive. Just how strong his stock ball is and on wickets that don’t necessarily offer a lot. Spin wise, he’s found ways to extract extra bounce, dip, and all the other things. They’re the kind of things that I’ve been trying to add in but still sticking to my strengths as well,” he added.

    Ashes 2021-22: England's Jack Leach wants to learn from Ravindra Jadeja to spin a web around Australia-ayh

    Leach impacted the bat in his last Ashes, helping the side earn a pivotal win at Headingley. It was his 76-run partnership with all-rounder Ben Stokes that turned out to be a match-winning stand. Although Leach scored just a run off 17 balls, his effort was mightly acclaimed, allowing Stokes to play his game.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Virat Kohli, David Warner, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul and more react following IPL Retentions-ayh

    IPL 2022: Virat Kohli, David Warner, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul and more react to Retentions

    IPL 2022: From Dhoni, Kohli to Rohit - Full list of players retained and purse remaining ahead of mega auction-ayh

    IPL 2022: From Dhoni, Kohli to Rohit - Full list of players retained and purse remaining ahead of mega auction

    India vs South Africa 2021-22: South African government assures Team India of best bio-secure environment-ayh

    South African government assures Team India of best “bio-secure environment”

    IPL 2022 retention MS Dhoni Virat Kohli take pay cuts to extend stay in CSK and RCB Here's how much they will earn

    IPL 2022: Dhoni, Kohli take pay cuts to extend stay in CSK and RCB; Here's how much they will earn

    Story of my team: Kapil Dev reacts to Ranveer Singh's '83' movie trailer-ayh

    India's World Cup winning captain Kapil Dev lauds Ranveer Singh's '83' trailer; terms it as 'story of my team'

    Recent Stories

    18.17 lakh farmers received MSP benefit worth Rs 57,032.03 crore in Kharif season Govt data

    18.17 lakh farmers received MSP benefit worth Rs 57,032.03 crore in Kharif season: Govt data

    Plastic from salmon sperm Chinese scientists create eco-friendly alternative

    Plastic from sperm? Chinese scientists create eco-friendly alternative

    Coronavirus India logs 9,765 new daily COVID-19 cases; recovery rate highest at 98.35%-dnm

    Coronavirus: India logs 9,765 new daily COVID-19 cases; recovery rate highest at 98.35%

    Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal wedding updates: Guests to be allowed only with secret code given to them YCB

    Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal wedding updates: Guests to be allowed only with secret code given to them

    Caught on cam: Leopard strays into classroom, attacked student sustains injuries in Aligarh (Watch)-dnm

    Caught on cam: Leopard strays into classroom, attacked student sustains injuries in Aligarh

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC: Des Buckingham asserts MCFC won't get carried away with 5-1 ATKMB rout (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Des Buckingham asserts MCFC won't get carried away with 5-1 ATKMB rout (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, ATKMB vs MCFC, Match Highlights (Game 14): Mumbai City FC routs ATK Mohun Bagan 5-1 (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 14): Mumbai City routs ATK Mohun Bagan 5-1 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Caught on camera: Congress leader hatches plan to get BJP MLA Vishwanath assassinated-ycb

    Caught on camera: Congress leader hatches plan to get BJP MLA Vishwanath assassinated

    Video Icon
    Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas love story: These are what dreams are made of drb

    Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas love story: This is what dreams are made of

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC: MCFC's Des Buckingham focuses on consistency ahead of ATKMB clash (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: MCFC's Des Buckingham focuses on consistency ahead of ATKMB clash (WATCH)

    Video Icon