Italy has qualified for the 2026 Men's T20 World Cup for the first time, despite losing to the Netherlands. They secured their spot due to a superior net run rate, joining the Netherlands and 13 other teams already qualified.

Italy made history after securing qualification for the 2026 Men's T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka, despite losing to the Netherlands at The Hague on Friday. Italy will mark their first appearance in next year's marquee event. Along with Italy, the Netherlands booked their berth in the tournament after gunning down a 135-run target with consummate ease to complete a nine-wicket triumph.

The final day of the Europe Qualifiers for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup turned into a roller coaster ride. All four sides, Italy, the Netherlands, Scotland, and Jersey, had an opportunity to confirm their presence in the tournament.

Italy secures qualification for maiden ICC tournament

Scotland, who have featured in the last four editions of the tournament, hoped to qualify, but their hopes ended on a bitter note after a last-ball defeat against Jersey earlier on Friday. In a must-win battle, Jersey crossed the line on the final delivery of the game and pulled off a stunning win by chasing a 134-run target.

Even after pulling off a one-wicket heist, Jersey, who were level with Italy on five points, were knocked out of the race due to Italy's superior net run rate. Italy needed to avoid a heavy defeat, which they managed by stretching their defence from 134/7 to 16.2 overs.

How did Italy secure their next year's T20 World Cup qualification?

After opting to bat, Italy lost their opening pair, Justin Mosca and Emilio Gay, within the first three overs. Italy captain Joe Burns hammered 22 before falling in the seventh over, which reduced them to 41/3. Wicketkeeper-batter Marcus Campopiano's cheap dismissal added to Italy's woes as they tottered on 46/4 in the ninth over.

Benjamin Manenti's 27-ball 30 and Grant Stewart's 25(16) helped Italy garner 33 runs in the last three overs, which propelled them to 134/7.

In reply, the Netherlands were quick off the blocks and hammered 66/0 in the powerplay. Michael Levitt and Max O'Dowd's 81-run opening stand ended in the eighth over. Crishan Kalugamage removed Levitt's stay on 34(25), but the Dutch side quickly rebounded after captain Scott Edwards forged an unbeaten 64-run stand for the second wicket to see the Netherlands home.

As of now, 15 teams have qualified for the T20 World Cup next year. The Asia EAP qualifier will see three more sides feature in the competition, while two further teams will make it through from the Africa qualifier.

Teams qualified for the T20 World Cup 2026: Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, Canada, England, India, Ireland, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, Sri Lanka, USA, West Indies.