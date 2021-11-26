Ashes 2021-22: Cummins replaces Paine; becomes 1st fast bowler to lead Australia's Test team in 65 years

Tim Paine has opted to take an indefinite break from cricket following his recent sexting scandal and allegations. In the meantime, Pat Cummins has been chosen to lead Australia in the Ashes 2021-22.

Australian wicketkeeper-batter and former Test skipper Tim Paine has opted to take an indefinite break from cricket. He announced his decision on Friday morning, thus making himself unavailable for the upcoming Ashes. At the same time, there is also a possibility that he might have played his last Test with the Baggy Green.

He has also withdrawn from his Marsh Cup game for Tasmania on Friday. "Confirming that [ Paine] is stepping away from cricket for an indefinite mental health break. We are extremely concerned for his and Bonnie's well-being and will be making no further comment at this time," his manager James Henderson confirmed the same in a tweet. ALSO READ: Ashes 2021-22 - Australian bowlers want Tim Paine to continue as wicket-keeper, says Nathan Lyon

Also, Nick Hockley (Cricket Australia CEO) stated that it would support Paine and his family during this period, as he is going through a challenging phase. He affirmed that CA respects his decision, besides pronouncing that the National Selection Panel will be meeting in a few days to decide the Australian squad for the opening Ashes Test, to be played on December 8 at The Gabba in Brisbane.

Paine has been going through a turbulent phase following the allegations of the sexting scandal, due to which he had decided to step down as the Aussie Test skipper last week. "Tim decided to stand down from the captaincy with the best interests of the game at heart. We hope now that Tim's best interests will also be respected," noted the Australian Cricketers' Association (ACA). ALSO READ: Ahead of Ashes, Australia's Tim Paine resigns as Test captain over sexting scandal

Meanwhile, pacer Pat Cummins has been elected as the skipper of the Test side, as he would be leading in the Ashes, while he has also become the first pacer to captain the side in 65 years. Also, Steven Smith would be taking up the vice-captaincy duties, marking his return to the leadership role for the first time since the infamous ball-tampering scandal during the Cape Town Test in 2018.

"I am honoured to accept this role ahead of what will be a massive Ashes summer. I hope to provide the same leadership Tim has given the group in the past few years. With Steve and I as captains, some very senior players in this squad and some great young talent coming through, we are a strong and tightly knit group," said Cummins in a release by CA.