  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ashes 2021-22: Cummins replaces Paine; becomes 1st fast bowler to lead Australia's Test team in 65 years

    First Published Nov 26, 2021, 10:01 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Tim Paine has opted to take an indefinite break from cricket following his recent sexting scandal and allegations. In the meantime, Pat Cummins has been chosen to lead Australia in the Ashes 2021-22.

    Ashes 2021-22: Pat Cummins replaces Tim Paine; becomes 1st fast bowler to lead Australian Test team in 65 years-ayh

    Australian wicketkeeper-batter and former Test skipper Tim Paine has opted to take an indefinite break from cricket. He announced his decision on Friday morning, thus making himself unavailable for the upcoming Ashes. At the same time, there is also a possibility that he might have played his last Test with the Baggy Green.

    Ashes 2021-22: Pat Cummins replaces Tim Paine; becomes 1st fast bowler to lead Australian Test team in 65 years-ayh

    He has also withdrawn from his Marsh Cup game for Tasmania on Friday. "Confirming that [ Paine] is stepping away from cricket for an indefinite mental health break. We are extremely concerned for his and Bonnie's well-being and will be making no further comment at this time," his manager James Henderson confirmed the same in a tweet.

     

    ALSO READ: Ashes 2021-22 - Australian bowlers want Tim Paine to continue as wicket-keeper, says Nathan Lyon

    Ashes 2021-22: Pat Cummins replaces Tim Paine; becomes 1st fast bowler to lead Australian Test team in 65 years-ayh

    Also, Nick Hockley (Cricket Australia CEO) stated that it would support Paine and his family during this period, as he is going through a challenging phase. He affirmed that CA respects his decision, besides pronouncing that the National Selection Panel will be meeting in a few days to decide the Australian squad for the opening Ashes Test, to be played on December 8 at The Gabba in Brisbane.

    Ashes 2021-22: Pat Cummins replaces Tim Paine; becomes 1st fast bowler to lead Australian Test team in 65 years-ayh

    Paine has been going through a turbulent phase following the allegations of the sexting scandal, due to which he had decided to step down as the Aussie Test skipper last week. "Tim decided to stand down from the captaincy with the best interests of the game at heart. We hope now that Tim's best interests will also be respected," noted the Australian Cricketers' Association (ACA).

     

    ALSO READ: Ahead of Ashes, Australia's Tim Paine resigns as Test captain over sexting scandal

    Ashes 2021-22: Pat Cummins replaces Tim Paine; becomes 1st fast bowler to lead Australian Test team in 65 years-ayh

    Meanwhile, pacer Pat Cummins has been elected as the skipper of the Test side, as he would be leading in the Ashes, while he has also become the first pacer to captain the side in 65 years. Also, Steven Smith would be taking up the vice-captaincy duties, marking his return to the leadership role for the first time since the infamous ball-tampering scandal during the Cape Town Test in 2018.

    Ashes 2021-22: Pat Cummins replaces Tim Paine; becomes 1st fast bowler to lead Australian Test team in 65 years-ayh

    "I am honoured to accept this role ahead of what will be a massive Ashes summer. I hope to provide the same leadership Tim has given the group in the past few years. With Steve and I as captains, some very senior players in this squad and some great young talent coming through, we are a strong and tightly knit group," said Cummins in a release by CA.

    Ashes 2021-22: Pat Cummins replaces Tim Paine; becomes 1st fast bowler to lead Australian Test team in 65 years-ayh

    In the meantime, Smith asserted, "I am pleased to return to the leadership of the team and look forward to helping and assisting Pat in any way I can. Pat and I have played together for a long time, so we know our respective styles well."

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    India vs New Zealand 2021-22, Kanpur Test: Here are the records scripted on Day 1-ayh

    India vs New Zealand 2021-22, Kanpur Test: Here are the records scripted on Day 1

    IPL 2022: Defending champion Chennai Super Kings (CSK) likely to kick start campaign from April 2 at Chepauk-ayh

    IPL 2022: Defending champion Chennai Super Kings likely to kick start campaign from April 2 at Chepauk

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2021-22, Kanpur Test Preview: Can India draw first blood without Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul?-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2021-22, Kanpur Test: Can India draw first blood without Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul?

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2021-22: Milsestones in the reckoning during Test series-ayh

    India vs New Zealand 2021-22: These milestones can be achieved during the Test series

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2021-22 (Statistical Preview): A look at the Test figures and numbers between the two-ayh

    India vs New Zealand 2021-22: A look at the Test figures and numbers between the two

    Recent Stories

    Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal's wedding news: Here's how Salman Khan's father Salim Khan reacted RCB

    Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal's wedding news: Here's how Salman Khan's father Salim Khan reacted

    Gold silver price today, November 26: Gold remains constant, slight change in silver price; check out rates-dnm

    Gold, silver price today, November 26: Gold remains constant, slight change in silver price; check out rates

    Cryptocurrency Confusion: Demystifying what Indian government wants to do

    Cryptocurrency Confusion: Demystifying what Indian government wants to do

    Meet Priyanka Chopra's cute lil family; actress spreads love, wishes Thanksgiving to fans RCB

    Meet Priyanka Chopra's cute lil family; actress spreads love, wishes Thanksgiving to fans

    Salman Khan to Disha Patani to Aayush Sharma celebs at Antim The Final Truth screening RCB

    Salman Khan to Disha Patani to Aayush Sharma: celebs at ‘Antim: The Final Truth’ screening

    Recent Videos

    26 11 Mumbai terror attacks The 60 hour siege that kept India on tenterhooks

    26/11 Mumbai terror attacks: The 60-hour-siege that kept India on tenterhooks

    Video Icon
    At least 31 drown in deadliest migrant boat tragedy in English Channel France England emmanuel macron boris johnson

    At least 31 drown in deadliest migrant boat tragedy in English Channel (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Olaf Scholz ends era of the Chancellor of Germany, Angela Merkel-dnm

    Olaf Scholz ends era of the Chancellor of Germany, Angela Merkel

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Badminton legend Pullela Gopichand reveals how he produces star shuttlers (WATCH)-ayh

    Exclusive: Badminton legend Pullela Gopichand reveals how he produces star shuttlers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    international monetary fund rejects Pakistan borrowing request amid rising financial woes

    IMF rejects Pakistan's borrowing request amid rising financial woes

    Video Icon