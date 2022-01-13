Ashes 2021-22, Hobart Test: Usman Khawaja to open following twin Sydney centuries, Marcus Harris dropped

Australia and England clash in the final 2021-22 Ashes Test in Hobart. Usman Khawaja has been promoted as the opener, while Marcus Harris has been dropped.

Despite being a dead rubber, the intensity will be high, as Australia and England clash in the final Test of the Ashes 2021-22 at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart from Friday. While the hosts lead 3-0, they will be determined to make it 4-0, as the visitors will be looking to make it 1-4, or at least 0-3. In the meantime, the Australians have announced the changes in the playing XI, while Marcus Harris and Usman Khawaja are the headliners.

The Australian selectors have dropped opener Marcus Harris for the final Test, as he has been highly inconsistent in scoring runs. He has managed just 179 in seven innings at a low-key average of 29.83, including a half-century. Meanwhile, Usman Khawaja has been promoted as the opener, thanks to his twin centuries in the previous Testy at the Syndey Cricket Ground (SCG). ALSO READ: ECB likely to limit England cricketer's involvement in IPL 2022 following horrific Ashes 2021-22 defeat

"Really confident with Uzzy opening. He's a class player. He can bat anywhere in the order. Even at the start of the summer, when he was part of the squad, from the selectors' point of view and being his captain, I felt like he could bat anywhere from one to six. So, he'll slot straight into one. Everyone else stays where they are. Trav Head really owned that No. 5 spots the first few games," skipper Pat Cummins told reporters on Thursday, conveys ESPNCricinfo.

Also, fellow opener David Warner is returning to the fray, along with Travis Head, while the latter had missed out at SCG due to COVID. On the other hand, Australia's bowling attack is yet to be finalised. Cummins has asserted that fellow pacer Scott Boland has some trouble with his ribs and will need to undergo and pass the fitness test before making it to the final XI. ALSO READ: Ashes 2021-22, Hobart Test - Ben Stokes desperate to play despite side strain, Jonny Bairstow doubtful too