Ashes 2021-22, Hobart Test: Ben Stokes desperate to play despite side strain, Jonny Bairstow doubtful too

England is fighting against Australia in the 2021-22 Ashes despite trailing 0-3. Meanwhile, Ben Stokes is eager to play as a batter despite a side strain. However, his participation is doubtful.

England did not have the best outing in the ongoing Ashes Tests against Australia, trailing 0-3. It drew the fourth Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), while the final Test will be played at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart from Friday. In the meantime, the visitors have a selection headache regarding all-rounder Ben Stokes and wicketkeeper-batter Jonny Bairstow.

Stokes suffered a side strain during the SCG Test while bowling during the first innings. Although he did not bowl thereon, he did play as a batter, scoring half-centuries in both innings. While his tear happens to be of low grade, Stokes has insisted that he is eager to play in Hobart as a specialist batter. ALSO READ: Ashes 2021-22, Hobart Test - Usman Khawaja's scintillating comeback casts doubts over Travis Head's selection

However, Stokes' selection remains doubtful, along with Bairstow, subject to fitness issues. The latter, too, played decent knocks at SCG, scoring a century in the first, followed by 41 in the second. In the first, he had suffered a blow to his thumb off pacer Pat Cummins. Although he did not field in the second, he managed to bat.

Considering his chances of playing, Stokes wrote in his Mirror column, "The big question now is whether I can play in the final game as a batsman or not. I'm not going to say definitively just yet because there are still a few days to go, and we need to see how I respond to the treatment, but what I will say is that I want to play." ALSO READ: Ashes 2021-22, Sydney Test - England's perseverance pips Australia's determination; talking points from Day 5

In the meantime, skipper Joe Root told reporters that both men's fitness would be assessed before the Hobart Test, and the call would be taken accordingly on the day of the final Test (Friday). "We've got just to see where they're at, see what their bodies can handle and then assess from there," he said.