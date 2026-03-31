Apply Now for NHAI 2026 Summer Internship With ₹20,000 Monthly Stipend
NHAI is offering a 2026 summer internship for UG and PG students across engineering, finance, law, management, and other fields. Selected interns earn ₹20,000/month, gain hands-on experience, and receive a certificate.
NHAI Summer Internship
The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is calling for applications for its 2026 summer internship programme. This is an excellent opportunity for students to gain firsthand experience in infrastructure development. Best part? Selected students will receive a monthly stipend of ₹20,000.
Who can apply?
This internship programme is designed for students from a wide range of fields. Here's who is eligible:
• Engineering: Civil, Computer Science, IT, Electronics.
• Other Fields: Data Science, Finance, Law, Management, Commerce, and Mass Communication.
Both undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) students are eligible to apply for this opportunity.
Job Details and Duration
The internship will last for a total of two months. NHAI will place the selected students at its headquarters or regional offices.
Civil engineering students will work on road design and construction supervision.
Students from other streams will assist with data analysis, IT systems, toll plaza operations, and legal tasks.
Stipend and Certificate
Students who successfully complete the internship will receive an official certificate along with a monthly stipend of ₹20,000. This will be a huge advantage for their future job prospects. NHAI plans to bring in about 500 students every year under this scheme.
How to Apply
Interested students can apply through the official website: internshipsatnhai.digitalindiacorporation.in. The last date to apply is April 15, 2026.
This is an excellent chance for students to gain hands-on experience in a government department. Applying early is recommended to avoid the last-minute rush and secure your spot.
Also read: National AI Skilling Initiative: 15,000 Students to Get Free Training in AI
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