Fake job scams constantly target women who look for work-from-home opportunities. You must stay very careful with jobs that ask for registration fees, security deposits, advance money, or mandatory training fees. Genpact clearly states on its career page that they never ask candidates for money during the recruitment process.

Check these things before applying for a WFH job:

You must check the company's official career page.

You should read the job description, eligibility, and working hours completely.

You must stay alert if they ask for advance money or security deposits.

You should never share sensitive information like bank passwords or OTPs with anyone.

You must not blindly trust ads that promise guaranteed salaries just because you want to work from home. You can build a stable career path alongside family responsibilities if you choose a job that matches your education, experience, and skills.