Here's some great news for the young men and women of Andhra Pradesh. On the occasion of the Telugu New Year, Ugadi, the coalition government has fulfilled another election promise. It has released the job calendar for this year, 2026.

The government has already undertaken a massive recruitment drive for police in the Home Department and teachers through the Mega DSC. Now, it is preparing to fill jobs in other departments as well. As part of this, it has released a job calendar with details of the jobs to be filled this year. Let's take a look at which notifications for which departments and for how many jobs will be released in which month.