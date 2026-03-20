AP Jobs 2026: Full Calendar Out! Over 10,000 Govt Jobs Announced, Check Dates and Posts
Andhra Pradesh has released its 2026 job calendar, announcing 10,060 govt jobs across Group-1, Group-2, teaching, police, engineering, and other departments, with notifications and exam dates set for youth preparation.
Jobs, jobs and more jobs..
Here's some great news for the young men and women of Andhra Pradesh. On the occasion of the Telugu New Year, Ugadi, the coalition government has fulfilled another election promise. It has released the job calendar for this year, 2026.
The government has already undertaken a massive recruitment drive for police in the Home Department and teachers through the Mega DSC. Now, it is preparing to fill jobs in other departments as well. As part of this, it has released a job calendar with details of the jobs to be filled this year. Let's take a look at which notifications for which departments and for how many jobs will be released in which month.
Job notifications to be released this year...
The Andhra Pradesh government is getting ready to fill a total of 10,060 jobs in 2026. It has revealed that vacancies in many departments, including Group-1 and Group-2 posts, will be filled. The government has also announced the dates on which the notifications will be released. This information will help unemployed youth prepare in a more systematic way.
Which notification in which month
May 15, 2026
Higher Education Department - 1500 posts
August 15, 2026
Group-1 - 91 posts
Home Department - 2778 posts
Other Departments - 928 posts
September 15, 2026
Group-2 - 750 posts
Engineering - 503 posts
Other Departments - 506 posts
October 15, 2026
School Education/Inter Education - 3004 posts
Bumper offer for unemployed youth..
After the coalition government was formed, it already conducted a Mega DSC, filling over 16,000 teacher posts. At that time, the government reassured the youth who didn't get jobs that another DSC would be conducted soon. True to its word, it is now preparing to fill over four thousand jobs in the education department alone.
Last year, the police department also saw a huge recruitment drive. The government completed the hiring of over 6,000 constables with just an Intermediate qualification. Now, it is once again ready to recruit for the Home Department. The job calendar states that 2778 posts will be filled in the Home Department, which will likely include both Constable and SI jobs. So, if you're a young person preparing for a police job and work hard, you're sure to land one.
30,000 jobs in 20 months: Pawan Kalyan
Pawan Kalyan said, "On the auspicious day of Ugadi, our coalition government has brought sweet news to the youth of Andhra Pradesh. We have released a job calendar to fill 10,060 government jobs. We will fill these jobs within the specified time. The coalition government, led by Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, understands the aspirations of the youth from the heart."
He added, "In these 20 months, we have provided 30,607 government jobs. We saw the happiness in the eyes of the youth when we handed over appointment letters for teacher and constable posts. Through the notifications this year, we will fill 10,060 government jobs. We are going to fill posts in Group 1, Group 2, Engineering, Teaching, and Uniformed Services. I urge all job aspirants to get immersed in their preparation."
We have fulfilled the Yuvagalam promise: Nara Lokesh
Education Minister Nara Lokesh stated, "We are announcing a festival of jobs for the youth of Andhra Pradesh as a Ugadi gift. I am very happy that the people's government has fulfilled the promise I made during my Yuvagalam padayatra to release a job calendar. We have released a calendar announcing the dates and number of posts for 10,060 jobs in various government departments. We will also conduct the exams on time and fill all the announced posts. The syllabus will be announced in advance."
"All job aspirants can get alerts by completing a one-time registration on the Naipunyam portal. From now on, every Ugadi will be a festival of job announcements. I have kept my word. The people's government has released the job calendar. Now, you get ready for the competitive exams," Minister Lokesh advised.
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