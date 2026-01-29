Will Mamata Govt Announce DA Hike in Budget? What Employees Can Expect
DA HIKE: Mamata Banerjee might make a big announcement about a DA hike for state government employees in the February 2nd state budget. That's what government employees are hoping for.
DA for state government employees
West Bengal government staff and retirees currently receive an 18% DA. They have been protesting for a long time, demanding DA on par with central government employees.
Last DA Increase
Last year, Mamata Banerjee announced a 4% DA hike in the budget, bringing the current rate to 18%. No increase has been made since then.
DA Increase in the Upcoming Budget!
Some employees think a DA hike might be announced in this budget. However, they are unsure of the amount and are worried since the 2023 budget had no such announcement.
State Budget Session
The central budget is on Feb 1, with the state budget likely on Feb 2. With elections this year, the government might announce a big DA hike, raising employees' hopes.
State-Center Difference
State employees are under the 6th Pay Commission, while central staff are under the 7th, with the 8th now implemented for them. Central staff get 58% DA vs 18% for state staff.
Demands of State Government Employees
State employees demand DA on par with central staff and the 7th Pay Commission's implementation. They feel they are far behind and want pending DA arrears cleared quickly.
Stay updated with all the latest Business News, including market trends, Share Market News, stock updates, taxation, IPOs, banking, finance, real estate, savings, and investments. Track daily Gold Price changes, updates on DA Hike, and the latest developments on the 8th Pay Commission. Get in-depth analysis, expert opinions, and real-time updates to make informed financial decisions. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store to stay ahead in business.